University of Missouri Ukrainian students plan reunions with loved ones amid war with Russia

The University of Missouri recently approved Vlad Sazhen and his girlfriend, Alina, for three-year non-resident tuition scholarships.

"That's amazing," Sazhen said of the news. "That's absolutely brilliant."

Sazhen is a Ukrainian exchange student studying at MU. Alina is in Poltava, Ukraine, with her family.

Sazhen mentioned it nonchalantly during a phone call with Alina, he said.

"At first she didn't believe me," Sazhen said. "She said, 'No way, you're joking.' Afterwards she was really happy."

"I'm extremely grateful to everyone that's supported us," Sazhen said.

While in the past, he has tried not to be too hopeful, he said it is beginning to look like a reality.

"We already started planning stuff," he said. "I want to take her to Stephens Lake Park."

David Currey, director of international student and scholar services, put the scholarships in perspective.

"This is a significant scholarship and both students are highly qualified candidates, meeting the scholarship eligibility requirements," Currey wrote in an email. "In any case, there still exists a significant gap in the funding they both need to demonstrate adequate funds to study at Mizzou."

For each year for each student over the three years, the scholarship will provide $18,606, with $30,094 still needed. Increases also are estimated for 2022-23, he wrote.

MU continues to reach out to local foundations, companies and individuals to find sponsors of financial support for Vlad, Alina and other prospective Ukrainian students, Currey wrote. People who are interested can email him at curreyd@missouri.edu.

There's also an MU Ukrainian Emergency Fund that has been established.

Sazhen hopes to begin as a degree-seeking student in the spring semester of 2023, after his time as an exchange student expires.

Visit to Ukraine

Another Ukrainian student at MU, Irynka Hromotska, is planning to visit family and her partner this week in Poland and Ukraine, she said Friday.

She's a graduate photojournalism student at MU who organized an exhibit of the work of Ukrainian photojournalists at Reynolds Journalism Institute.

She's flying to Poland on Tuesday and from there, into Ukraine. Her mother and sister are refugees in Poland. The rest of her family and her partner are in Lviv, near the Polish border.

"I'm really happy," Hromotska said.

Any concerns about her safety?

"I'm just thinking about how great it will be to see my family and my partner," she said.

Sazhen has corresponded with a woman from Los Angeles whose daughter attends MU and has read about him and Hromotska. She's coming to her daughter's graduation this week and they're planning to meet so he can show her Hromotska's photography exhibit, he said.

Mariupol steel plant

Sazhen and Hromotska shared their personal views on events in Ukraine, including the Russian siege of the steel plant in Mariupol.

"All our hearts right now are completely crushed for what is happening in Mariupol," Hromotska said.

Russians are attacking as people are trying to evacuate, she said.

"You can never trust Russia," she said. "We really hope all of our heroes and civilians get out alive."

Putin could choose Monday to seize the steel factory, Sazhen said.

May 9 is what is known as Victory Day in Russia, the anniversary of the Soviet victory in World War II. Some in Ukraine and elsewhere are concerned that Russia may have military plans for that day or before.

"They clearly never stop," Sazhen said of Russia. "It's the most painful chapter of this war."

Ukrainians aren't fearing May 9, Hromotska said.

"We're not afraid," Hromotska said. "We're still angry and we're highly motivated."

British intelligence assessment

An intelligence assessment from Britain's Ministry of Defense states that a quarter of Russian units have been made ineffective for combat and it will take years for Russia to restore its elite units.

Essentially, the Russian military has reached its limit, according to the assessment.

"We don't have to underestimate the Russian military," Sazhen said. "They outnumber us."

The Russian military also shouldn't underestimate the Ukrainian military, he said.

Russian soldiers are being used as "cannonball meat," Sazhen said. He referred to the Russian soldiers as orcs, humanoid foot soldiers of the Dark Lord's armies in Tolkien's "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy.

The Mariupol steel plant is like the Battle of the Hornburg in the story, he said.

Asked about the British assessment, Hromotska said she agrees with Sazhen that it would be a mistake to underestimate the enemy,

"I'm not a military expert," Hromotska said. "We read a lot about Russian tactics. They're using the same strategy that they used in World War II. I keep waiting for our victory and follow the news."

A village near his hometown of Kharkiv was freed after Russian occupation last week, Sazhen said. Civilians were killed there as they had been in Bucha, near Kyiv.

"We should get rid of the Russian invaders as soon as possible," Sazhen said.

