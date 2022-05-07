ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flat Rock, MI

Rams in D.C.: Flat Rock High School band headed to nation's capital

By Blake Bacho, The Monroe News
The Monroe News
The Monroe News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mIeoC_0fW1UVsN00

The Flat Rock High School Marching Band is heading to the nation's capital.

The band will visit Washington, D.C. from May 12 through May 16, and perform at the World War II Memorial on May 14. On the way to D.C., the band will also stop in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, to visit the site of the Civil War's bloodiest battle.

While in Washington, the group will visit the National Archives, the White House, the Capitol Building, Ford's Theatre, Arlington National Cemetery, and the Smithsonian Institute Museums. The group will also take a nighttime, illuminated tour of the Washington Monument, Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall, and the Lincoln, Jefferson and Iwo Jima memorials.

Band Director Jim Engelbert explained that the band normally takes a trip every two years, usually alternating between New York City and Walt Disney World so that each band member has a chance to visit both places over the course of their high school career.

However, this schedule was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Last year we were supposed to go to New York City, and then with stupid COVID we didn't go anywhere, we postponed it to this year," Engelbert said. "This year, New York had all of those vaccination requirements, so we decided we're not going to go to New York because I don't know how many kids are vaccinated and how many weren't, and I wasn't going to have any student not go on the trip because of their vaccination status. We started looking to other destinations, and chose Washington."

Flat Rock hasn't sent its marching band to the nation's capital since it performed at the White House in 1996. Eighth graders in the district usually visit D.C. for their class trip, however the current freshmen and sophomore classes were unable to take that trip due to COVID.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HH5C6_0fW1UVsN00

"(Those kids who are in the band) sort of get the trip made up for them," Engelbert said. "Then we're actually turning around and going back to Disney next year."

The Rams will perform an array of songs during their half-hour performance at the WWII Memorial. Beyond this unique performance opportunity, the trip offers the students what Engelbert dubbed "out-of-seat learning" opportunities. This is the band director's 24th student tour, which includes three international tours to Europe.

"We have the unique opportunity as a performing group, as a band, to go somewhere and actually play," he said. "There's our motivation for going, but we can learn stuff from it, too, by going to these places and learning about them, and make it educational at the same time.

"We're just looking forward to getting back to normal and doing something again."

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Rams in D.C.: Flat Rock High School band headed to nation's capital

Comments / 0

Related
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Flat Rock, MI
Government
City
Flat Rock, MI
City
Washington Township, MI
State
Washington State
Local
Michigan Education
Local
Michigan Government
City
Lincoln, MI
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#School Band#The Band#Highschool#The National Archives#The White House#The Capitol Building#Walt Disney World
The Monroe News

The Monroe News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
238K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Monroe, MI from Monroe Evening News.

 http://monroenews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy