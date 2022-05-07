Rams in D.C.: Flat Rock High School band headed to nation's capital

The Flat Rock High School Marching Band is heading to the nation's capital.

The band will visit Washington, D.C. from May 12 through May 16, and perform at the World War II Memorial on May 14. On the way to D.C., the band will also stop in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, to visit the site of the Civil War's bloodiest battle.

While in Washington, the group will visit the National Archives, the White House, the Capitol Building, Ford's Theatre, Arlington National Cemetery, and the Smithsonian Institute Museums. The group will also take a nighttime, illuminated tour of the Washington Monument, Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall, and the Lincoln, Jefferson and Iwo Jima memorials.

Band Director Jim Engelbert explained that the band normally takes a trip every two years, usually alternating between New York City and Walt Disney World so that each band member has a chance to visit both places over the course of their high school career.

However, this schedule was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Last year we were supposed to go to New York City, and then with stupid COVID we didn't go anywhere, we postponed it to this year," Engelbert said. "This year, New York had all of those vaccination requirements, so we decided we're not going to go to New York because I don't know how many kids are vaccinated and how many weren't, and I wasn't going to have any student not go on the trip because of their vaccination status. We started looking to other destinations, and chose Washington."

Flat Rock hasn't sent its marching band to the nation's capital since it performed at the White House in 1996. Eighth graders in the district usually visit D.C. for their class trip, however the current freshmen and sophomore classes were unable to take that trip due to COVID.

"(Those kids who are in the band) sort of get the trip made up for them," Engelbert said. "Then we're actually turning around and going back to Disney next year."

The Rams will perform an array of songs during their half-hour performance at the WWII Memorial. Beyond this unique performance opportunity, the trip offers the students what Engelbert dubbed "out-of-seat learning" opportunities. This is the band director's 24th student tour, which includes three international tours to Europe.

"We have the unique opportunity as a performing group, as a band, to go somewhere and actually play," he said. "There's our motivation for going, but we can learn stuff from it, too, by going to these places and learning about them, and make it educational at the same time.

"We're just looking forward to getting back to normal and doing something again."

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Rams in D.C.: Flat Rock High School band headed to nation's capital