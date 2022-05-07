Walberg introduces bill to protect Great Lakes

U.S. Representatives Tim Walberg, R-Tipton, and Tim Ryan (D-OH) reintroduced the Great Lakes Agricultural Stewardship Act in a continued effort to preserve the long-term health of the Great Lakes.

This bipartisan legislation would ensure Great Lakes states that administer voluntary assurance programs have access to federal resources to better mitigate agricultural pollution risks, like harmful algae blooms on Lake Erie. These programs, including Michigan Agriculture Environmental Assurance Program (MAEAP), support farmers in their work to implement conservation best practices and reduce hazards, such as runoff and erosion.

“We continue to be encouraged by the positive impact generated from MAEAP, which recently marked its 6,000th farm verification. With such widespread adoption here in Michigan, it only makes sense to expand this successful pattern to neighboring states to improve the stewardship of our land and water. Our bipartisan legislation takes important steps to encourage greater conservation and safeguard the Great Lakes for all who rely on them,” said Walberg.

“More than 12,000 farmers have initiated the process to voluntarily enter their farm into an environmental assurance program. Rigorous environmental assurance programs on farms not only set high standards and address the whole farm but are also tailored to each farm to best address potential pollution risks,” said John Kran, National Legislative Counsel at Michigan Farm Bureau.