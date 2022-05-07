ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

Dr. Yardan Shabazz: A class act at Indian River High School

By Regina Mobley
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f7cfk_0fW1TVqA00

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The course is titled public speaking, but with Dr. Yardan Shabazz at the helm, lectures have the feel of a live television show where every student is part of a star-studded cast.

Upon entering room H-12, a backdrop dwarfs whiteboards at the front of the camera-ready classroom.

Students are fondly greeted at the door as pockets of conversations break out around the room. When it’s time for the lecture to begin, Dr. Shabazz warms up the class with humor and a challenge.

“It’s just the energy that he brings to the classroom; he’s excited so we are excited to be here with him,” said junior Dasa Finefield.

His formula to success is simple.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uDsbJ_0fW1TVqA00
WAVY photo

“You have to speak their language and there’s a trick to it. If you can get them talking more than you are lecturing, you can run a successful class,” explained Dr. Shabazz.

The debate question of the day was should final exams be eliminated?

Like a football coach in the huddle, Dr. Shabazz sets up the X’s and O’s for a spirited debate.

“Let’s go – Let’s go – Let’s go,” said Dr. Shabazz in prepping students for a drill in which a coin toss determines who presents the pro side of the debate and who presents the con side of the debate.

He works the room – Oprah Winfrey Show style -calling on students who eagerly offer their opinions. “The key is to connect with each student at least once every day. If that means you have to stand at the door, that’s another hack. As they are approaching, you to get a chance to make that connection, and throughout the class day, you have to make sure to make it consistent for every child.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s1r27_0fW1TVqA00

In an era where the nation’s teachers are under pressure, students at Indian River say they are proud to be one of Doc’s kids.

Here’s an eruption of overlapping thoughts from several girls in the class:

“Whatever you want to say you say it, if you feel that way you say it; there’s no judgment in this class no judgment at all; I feel so comfortable I feel like I have another family in this classroom; we are the closest people; we have a family in this class,” said MiErica Rivera, Brianna Hannigan, Angela Ward, and Vanessa Rodriguez.

In the class or on social media, Dr. Sabazz instills confidence. He is also the director of programs for the school’s social media channels.

In a nearby studio, Dr. Shabazz served as floor director for a school-related program.

“Their job, Alexis Johnson and Amir Deloatch, is to provide content for the Indian River High School YouTube channel as well as their Indian River High School photojournalism Instagram page , said Dr. Shabazz in explaining how social media is used to keep students informed.

And there’s even more…

Dr. Shabazz is also the play-by-play announcer for Indian River varsity football and basketball.

“Dr. Shabazz is an asset to Indian River High School. He continues to build relationships with the students in the classroom and outside the classroom and we are very fortunate to have him here at Indian River High school,” said principal Naomi Dunbar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IDvxH_0fW1TVqA00
Principal Naomi Dunbar

Doc’s kids are winning in class and across the region.

They are the 2021-2022 Virginia High School League State Forensics (Public Speaking) Champion. The 5A Region Champion, 5AB Super Region Champion, and Class 5 State Champion.

This year, Dr. Shabazz was named Indian River High School Teacher of the Year. He was voted Faculty Homecoming King this year and he was a Citywide Teacher of the Year finalist.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Education
Chesapeake, VA
Education
Chesapeake, VA
Sports
City
Chesapeake, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
Long Beach Tribune

“It’s heartbreaking because he isn’t able to talk,” Elementary school special educator is accused of lifting a 7yo student off the floor by his ear, and kicking and roughly grabbing another, both with autism

Teachers are expected to be patient with students, especially when it comes to little children with disabilities, children that require more time and effort dedicated to them compared to other same-age children. That’s why in many states teachers that have to teach students with disabilities are required to undergo special trainings and learn how to deal with specific, potentially dangerous situations.
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexis Johnson
WBTW News13

Woman found as ‘Baby Doe’ in North Carolina graduates college, shares story of perseverance

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — She came into the world under circumstances beyond her control, but she’s been writing her own story ever since. Angel Thomas is graduating from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University this week 22 years after she was found as an abandoned baby underneath a stairwell at a Greensboro apartment complex. “I just took ownership […]
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschool#Indian River High School
PopCrush

‘Granny’ Ghost Attacks, Slaps Students at South African Elementary School

Elementary school students attending Phakamisani Primary School in South Africa were left shaken after allegedly being physically attacked by an aggressive apparition resembling a "short granny-like figure with dreadlocks." The bizarre incident forced school officials to cancel classes for the day, alerting parents and, ultimately, social media, where the strange...
AFRICA
AM 1390 KRFO

Teacher Turns Elementary School Gym into Rave: WATCH

Teachers have an incredible impact on students' lives as they spend a majority of the year with them. One teacher — who is also a house music DJ — inspires his third grade students by playing them music to stimulate their minds. TheTeachhouseTeacher, a.k.a. user @jakeshoredrive_, went viral...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Country
India
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Black male students at East Magnet HS get lesson in teaching

Students are more likely to be interested in careers if someone who looks like them is doing the job. But in the United States, only 2% of teachers are Black men. Black men make up more than 2% of the staff at East Magnet High School. At the high school, Black male students are learning they can move the needle even more.
EDUCATION
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

30K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy