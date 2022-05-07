ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waving caution flag about Bannerman Road conditions, raising speed limit | Street Scene

By Philip Stuart
 4 days ago

Q: Janice asks Street Scene: Please alert the people responsible for Bannerman Road to the deplorable condition of this well traveled Leon County road. It is dangerous for multiple reasons, mostly because the road is not wide enough. Passing trucks coming toward you are a date with death if somebody makes the slightest miscalculation. Trucks and cars are always running off the side of the road causing the pavement edge to break away making the road even narrower.

A. I couldn’t agree more Janice, maintaining Bannerman Road is the responsibility of personnel within the Leon County public works department. They are reading your concern right now. Although there is no mention on their website, a survey was performed some time ago so I suspect we will see some shoulder repair in the near future with a resurfacing project on the horizon. Thanks for your contribution to public safety.

Bicycle Month: A ride down memory lane in honor of National Bicycle Month | Barnett

E-bikes: E-bikes pedal into the future for fun and transportation | Sustainable Tallahassee

Traffic fatality: Leon County Sheriff's Office investigating fatal wreck on Highway 20; female pedestrian killed

Raising speed limits not the answer

Q. Dakota chimes in on the aspect of speed saying this is not 2002 anymore and some of our speed limits are laughably low. 45 mph on a 6 lane highway (Capital Circle) doesn’t make any sense at all and suggests reevaluating speed limits to be more in touch with reality. People have places to go and significant traffic to work through in high volume times of the day, more in order than taking officers off patrol to police our driving.

A. Thank you Dakota, I fully admire someone with the courage of their convictions. I must admit however, when you say working through traffic during high volume times sounds a lot like weaving between vehicles. Which I discourage on several counts. Now if you refer to the rural setting of Capital Circle SE, I agree the speed limit is unjustly low. In fact, I have written about it. Let it be known — development of this area is fast approaching.

I’m at a loss envisioning any thoroughfare in or around Tallahassee that gives us enough time to achieve any significant speed before coming to a signalized intersection or congested area with drivers attempting to enter the main-line traffic stream and pedestrians crossing the street.

Tallahassee is a very compact city with few opportunities for true — multiple intersection vehicle progression.

There might be some outlying areas that qualify, such as Mahan Drive east of I-10, Thomasville Road north of Bradfordville, North Monroe Street north of Old Bainbridge Road. I also don’t see anywhere inside the city limits on West Tennessee Street or South Monroe Street. Maybe South Adams Street/ Crawfordville Road between Four Points and the Circle which is replete with private driveways and bicyclists navigating in-the-street bike lanes.

First responders know well that speeding does not quicken the arrival at a planned urban destination. The single method to transition the urban area more rapidly is in an emergency vehicle with lights flashing and siren blaring. Even then we must slow for and stop at each red traffic signal and stop sign. Contrary to popular belief, there are no exceptions to this law.

Emergency vehicle operators are on high alert knowing not everyone will hear or see them coming. With air conditioning on, windows up, radio or player on high volume, kids tussling and or multiple adult conversations, in other words, first responders seldom have the opportunity to gain appreciable speed in the urban setting.

Now, if you are traveling from Tallahassee to Atlanta or Jacksonville that’s different. You might gain 11 minutes on a Jacksonville trip but the potential for loss of control increases exponentially with speed. If you want to dismantle a van and the people in it just roll it over on an Interstate Highway at 80+ mph — 117 feet per second as you cover the distance of a football field in 2 1/2 seconds!

Merchants Row development

Q. Mike, watching Merchants Row townhomes going up, has legitimate concern for future unnecessary congestion at the intersection of Tram Road and Merchants Row Boulevard and asks if I have any insight into why he sees evidence of a lack of planning or coordination for this area of the Southwood office complex.

A. Poor traffic planning is sometimes a hallmark of Tallahassee with numerous examples throughout our area. Thanks for bringing your astute observation to our attention to the obvious pending traffic snarls and potential vehicle crashes if sufficient left turn storage lanes are not in the design, which is how things look today.

Although there is another access to the development about a thousand feet west, a left turn storage lane for east to north traffic similar in design to that of Crossing Rocks subdivision will be essential for ensuring the safety of the motoring public. A right turn storage lane will have to be part of the project to prevent westbound traffic wanting to turn into Merchants Row Boulevard without causing traffic to stack-up into the Intersection of Capital Circle.

National Bike Month

Thanks to Mary Kay writing to us last year, we know May is National Bike Month and there are quite a few fun bike rides planned by bicycle clubs in and around Tallahassee and Leon County. I recommend biketallahassee.com to find some activities during the month of May and every other time of year. Remember, when not on our bicycles let’s be alert for those who are.

Philip Stuart is a retired Florida State Trooper, Traffic Operations Projects Engineer and Forensics Expert Witness. Write to crashsites@embarqmail.com.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Waving caution flag about Bannerman Road conditions, raising speed limit | Street Scene

IN THIS ARTICLE
