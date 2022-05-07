St. Thomas Aquinas' Avery Bussey to play college basketball at Wooster
St. Thomas Aquinas' Avery Bussey will be heading to the College of Wooster to play basketball.
Bussey played four seasons for the Knights and was a first team All-Portage Trail Conference and All-District 4 Coaches Association selection. She also was an honorable mention selection on the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association All-Northeast Inland District Team.
"Avery gives her all to everything she does and I know she’ll be a huge asset to the College of Wooster," Aquinas head coach Ryan Hill said.
A National Honor Society member with a 4.03 GPA, Bussey plans to study biochemistry at Wooster.
Comments / 0