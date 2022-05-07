Saturday's letters: Roe v. Wade on shaky ground, Small Business Week, open carry, more

Abortion: Taking women back to 1700s

Welcome to 18th century America!

When the Constitution was adopted only white male property owners had a say in government. The 15th Amendment enfranchised black men in 1870. Women were included by the 19th Amendment in 1920.

Today, red states are enacting voter suppression laws that disproportionately affect people of color and young voters.

A leaked draft opinion signals that SCOTUS is about to overturn Roe v. Wade, depriving women of any choice regarding their bodies.

An abortion ban without exceptions is a form of sexual violence and a way to control women. They will be so tied down with childbearing that they will have no time for anything that may challenge men’s positions in government or society.

Congratulations, older, wealthy white men. You just got your country back!

John A. Matta, Bradenton

Provide prenatal, postnatal services

OK, here is what every state needs to do.

• Assure excellent prenatal care for the baby and the mom from conception to birth.

• Provide excellent pediatric care for the baby through young adulthood.

• Provide excellent quality adoption services for mom and the baby.

This is the minimum that must happen.

Ross P. Alander, Longboat Key

Digital tools help small businesses survive

Throughout the pandemic, our country saw firsthand that a successful business requires adaptability. My wife and I are proud to own and operate Glass Crafters Stained Glass, and last year we had to better adapt to using the digital tools and social platforms that were available to us.

The resiliency small business owners displayed not just during one of the most impactful economic downturns in our nation’s history, but each day, is why we celebrate them during National Small Business Week, May 1-7.

It’s important to recognize that many businesses could not have stayed afloat without the reliable tools and resources offered online.

According to a Connected Commerce Council survey, 79% of small business owners said digital tools increased their businesses’ ability to work efficiently and shift strategy quickly. As we engaged with our community and kept our doors open during the pandemic, having access to digital tools was one key to our success.

Now, these tools are a valuable part of our store’s continued growth.

Sarasota is a wonderful place for entrepreneurs, and this week, I hope everyone takes the time to acknowledge the small businesses that serve as a foundation to our community and the Florida economy.

George McGuire, co-owner, Glass Crafters Stained Glass, Sarasota

Open carry intimidates voters, protesters

The news is out that the Florida Legislature is considering bills to allow people to own guns without a permit or training, and openly carry them in public spaces. It’s a copycat plan following laws passed in Texas and Georgia.

Texans never asked for this change in their gun laws. Surveys showed nearly 60% of Texans opposed the bill and Texas police spoke out against it stating, “It’s not a good idea to allow people without training to handle firearms.”

But Texas Republicans passed it anyway. Why? The media pointed to intense pressure from the gun lobby and gun-rights activists.

But a darker purpose also exists. Open carry is a form of political violence. Its goal is intimidation. A citizenry that is frightened will stay away from polling stations, be afraid to join in protests and remain silent in the public arena.

Open carry violates three of our most precious civil rights: the right to speak freely, to assemble (and protest) and to vote.

Like Gov. Ron DeSantis’ “Anti-Riot” law, intended to punish protesters, and his “Election Police Force” law, intended to intimidate voters, these gun laws will further advance his autocratic agenda and diminish our democracy.

Dale Anderson, Sarasota

Don't trivialize the word 'groomer'

I am saddened by the recent effort of Republican politicians to falsely label those who opposed their legislative efforts to marginalize the LGBTQ community as “groomers.”

I had a 26-year career in law enforcement – with more than 20 of those years spent as a child abuse investigator, child abuse investigations trainer and a director of our local Child Advocacy Center.

I have had extensive experience in investigating child sexual abuse, and I know a “groomer” when I see one. In fact, I have arrested more than one.

Attaching this label to those who oppose this senseless legislation is reprehensible and patently false. The reality is that marginalizing those who are LGBTQ only adds to their vulnerability and makes them an easier target for the real “groomers.”

These politicians and their supporters should be held accountable for their actions.

Randy Thomas, Sarasota