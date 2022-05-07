Firefighters Extinguish Koreatown Commercial Structure Fire

Koreatown, Los Angeles, CA: Firefighters responded to a commercial building fire on the 3000 block of West 6th Street around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, May 5, in the Koreatown neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Johnathan Martin / KNN

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the first arriving 30 firefighters took 13 minutes in defensive operations to confine and extinguish heavy flames in a vacant 25′ x 25′ commercial building that was the site of a previous fire.

Fire was prevented from spreading to the nearby threatened structure, according to the department.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Video: Johnathan Martin, Photojournalist / KNN

© 2022 Key News Network