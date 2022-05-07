Firefighters Extinguish Koreatown Commercial Structure Fire
Koreatown, Los Angeles, CA: Firefighters responded to a commercial building fire on the 3000 block of West 6th Street around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, May 5, in the Koreatown neighborhood of Los Angeles.
According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the first arriving 30 firefighters took 13 minutes in defensive operations to confine and extinguish heavy flames in a vacant 25′ x 25′ commercial building that was the site of a previous fire.
Fire was prevented from spreading to the nearby threatened structure, according to the department.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Video: Johnathan Martin, Photojournalist / KNN
