NYPD releases pics of four sought in connection to fatal Midtown shooting

By Jesse O’Neill
New York Post
 3 days ago

The NYPD released photos of four men wanted for questioning in connection with the shooting deaths of two people at a Manhattan recording studio Thursday morning.

The men all donned hooded sweatshirts in the pictures and were mostly captured looking at a camera with their faces unobscured. One man’s face was largely covered by a mask.

Kamir King, 34, of Harlem and Devon Dillahunt, 24, of Roselle, New Jersey were shot to death on the third floor of a commercial walk-up building on West 37th Street near Ninth Avenue just after midnight, police said.

Multiple people were hanging out at a music studio there when a separate group of four showed up just after midnight and shots rang out, according to cops and sources.

King was shot in the head, and was believed to be targeted in what may have been an attempted robbery, law enforcement sources said.

Dillahunt was found unconscious in front of an adjacent building with a bullet wound to his midsection, according to police.

Investigators are probing whether Dillahunt was the person who had shot King earlier, according to the sources.

He was one of the four men that entered the studio and the last member of the group to leave the building, the sources said.

“We don’t know what the connection between these two individuals are,” Aaron Klein, Executive Officer of Detective Borough Manhattan South, said at a morning press conference. “Obviously, they’re in close proximity, but it’s still early on.”

A large, unspecified amount of money, as well as marijuana, was found inside the studio, according to police sources.

CBS News

After capture, fugitive inmate told officers: "Please help my wife, she just shot herself in the head"

When police apprehended escaped capital murder suspect Casey Cole White he said that his "wife," Vicky White, shot herself, according to U.S. Marshals officials. "Casey quickly surrendered, and his immediate words to our team was, 'Please help my wife. She just shot herself in the head,'" Commander of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force Deputy Marshal Chad Hunt said.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Mother and teen arrested after 3 kids found dead in Los Angeles home

Three children were found dead at a Los Angeles home over the weekend and their mother and a teenager were arrested, police said Monday. Officers responded to a call reporting an assault at the home in the San Fernando Valley Sunday morning and found three unresponsive children, said Officer Lizeth Lomeli, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.
New York Post

