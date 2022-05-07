NHL official carried out on stretcher after plexiglass falls on his head during Boston Bruins game

An exciting moment turned into a frightening one when an off-ice NHL official was carried away on a stretcher after a plexiglass pane fell on his head during a Boston Bruins game Friday night.

Joe Foley was sitting in the penalty box when a large piece of plexiglass struck him during Game 3 of the Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes playoff series at TD Garden, according to ESPN .

After Bruins right wing David Pastrňák scored a goal to give the team a 3-1 lead, fans erupted inside the arena.

Footage shows Foley under a section of rejoicing fans banging on the glass, causing a piece to collapse on him.

The game was delayed as other officials rushed over to Foley’s aid when he hunched over in pain.

Hoping for a speedy recovery after a pane of glass fell on to Boston's timeout coordinator Joe Foley 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ZsVZ6jq3qw — Hockey Night in Canada (@hockeynight) May 7, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Foley was treated by medical staff and was reportedly alert after he exited the arena. His condition is still unknown.

The Bruins released a statement after beating the Hurricanes 4-2, saying, “Our thoughts are with the NHL off-ice official who was injured. We are sending him our best wishes.”