UK Labour leader Keir Starmer faces police investigation over ‘beergate’

By Nika Shakhnazarova
New York Post
 4 days ago

UK’s Labour Party leader Keir Starmer is the subject of a “beergate” police investigation over claims he broke COVID-19 lockdown rules with staffers last year.

Durham police re-launched its investigation after footage emerged of Starmer and staff having beers and takeout in April 2021 – at a time when millions of Brits were banned from mixing indoors.

“Following the receipt of significant new information over recent days, Durham Constabulary has reviewed that position and now, following the conclusion of the pre-election period, we can confirm that an investigation into potential breaches of COVID-19 regulations relating to this gathering is now being conducted,” police said in a statement to The Post.

The Labour Party — which has seen a mixed performance in UK’s council elections this week — insists no rules were broken.

“As I’ve explained a number of times, we were working in the office, we stopped for something to eat – no party, no breach of the rules,” Starmer told reporters Friday, according to LBC .

Footage online shows Starmer and staffers socializing indoors with beers in hand during England’s 2021 lockdown.
Getty Images

“The police obviously have got their job to do, we should let them get on with it. But I’m confident that no rules were broken.”

Starmer – who repeatedly called for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign over the infamous “partygate” scandal – now has his back against the wall as police investigate further.

The so-called “partygate” scandal refers to the 12 illegal social gatherings Johnson’s Conservative Party was embroiled in throughout lockdown when social distancing measures were put in place by the same government.

Starmer has long been calling for Boris Johnson to resign following the “partygate” scandal
Getty Images

Pending official word, Starmer now risks being embroiled in “beergate” after police declared it will probe “significant new information” about the alleged illegal gathering.

“We’re obviously happy to answer any questions there are and we remain clear that no rules were broken,” a Labour spokesperson told The Post.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#New Labour#Conservative Party#Uk#Brits#Durham Constabulary#The Post#The Labour Party#Lbc
