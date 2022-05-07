ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today We Vote on Changing the Constitution

By Nikki Courtney
 4 days ago

May 7, today, is Election Day in Texas.

Voters will decide if they want to amend the state Constitution, as well as any local races in their district.

The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for the reduction of the amount of a limitation on the total amount of ad valorem taxes that may be imposed for general elementary and secondary public school purposes on the residence homestead of a person who is elderly or disabled to reflect any statutory reduction from the preceding tax year in the maximum compressed rate of the maintenance and operations taxes imposed for those purposes on the homestead.”

That’s the first, and regards property taxes for elderly and disable homeowners will pay to support public education next year.

"The constitutional amendment increasing the amount of the residence homestead exemption from ad valorem taxation for public school purposes from $25,000 to $40,000."

That’s the second. It raises exemptions to property taxes in school districts.

There are also local bond measures on many Houston-area resident’s ballots. There are also local school board and some suburban city council races some voters will decide on.

Check with your county clerk’s website for a sample ballot to familiarize yourself with what’s on your ballot.

Polling locations are open 7am to 7pm.

photo: Getty Images

