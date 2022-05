The Ottawa Conservation District office shares a building with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s local office on Ferris Street in Grand Haven Township. The relatively unknown organization had its public election for board seats back in March. It was not advertised on the county’s website, and only a little more than 300 people voted in it. Tribune photo / Jared Leatzow

Unless you live in Zeeland, you may not have known there was a public election back in March for the Ottawa Conservation District.

The little-known organization’s elections are not run by the Ottawa County clerk or advertised on the county website.