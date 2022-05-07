No KU Jayhawks enter transfer portal by deadline: ‘Our team is not set by any stretch’

The May 1 deadline for college basketball players to enter the NCAA transfer portal and still be eligible to play during the 2022-23 season has passed with no Kansas Jayhawks electing to switch schools.

That’s in contrast to a year ago, when KU lost five players to the portal while gaining four transfers.

KU coach Bill Self said Friday he’s happy to have everybody back. The current returning scholarship players are KJ Adams, Zach Clemence, Kyle Cuffe, Dajuan Harris, Cam Martin, Bobby Pettiford and Joseph Yesufu.

Christian Braun and Jalen Wilson have entered their names in the 2022 NBA Draft with the option to return to school. The other four scholarship players will be freshmen Gradey Dick, Zuby Ejiofor, MJ Rice and Ernest Udeh.

“Obviously none of our present guys entered the portal,” Self confirmed to The Star on Friday. “Our team is not set by any stretch because we don’t know who is leaving or coming back from the NBA (Draft) or a professional perspective. We do know our returning guys … all of them said they want to be here next year.”

Self added: “I’m probably not as excited (now) as I will be (when the 2022-23 team reports to campus in June). I don’t know what our (final) roster will look like. There’s still a great opportunity to add a player or two. We’ve got to see what the present players in our program do moving forward.”

Self said he has heard that Braun and Ochai Agbaji will attend the NBA Combine from May 16-22 in Chicago. He said he had not heard for sure whether Wilson has landed an invitation to the G League Elite Camp, set for May 16-17 in Chicago.

Asked when he expects to learn if Braun and/or Wilson will stay in the draft or return to school, Self said: “I would say June 1.”

That is the deadline a player must remove his name from the June 23 draft to retain collegiate eligibility.

“We are on their schedule. Whenever they decide, they decide. We have a good idea based on what they (NBA officials) say about them (Braun, Wilson),” Self said, adding, “it’s too early. They will have to get through the NBA Combine and work out or a team or two. It’ll probably be three weeks before we know.”

Self was asked what he’ll be looking for in recruiting if he needs to fill one or two spots. KU has the full allotment of 13 players, if both return.

“We’ve got a wide range of possibilities,” the coach said. “What we would need is depending on who comes back. I feel good where we are in recruiting. We just need to see what guys are going to do.”

KU, Zags are not playing in 2022-23

Self said contrary to rumor, KU and Gonzaga will not be beginning a home-and-home series in the 2022-23 season.

KU instead will begin a home-and-home series with Indiana next season at Allen Fieldhouse,

“The timing was not right at this time,” Self said of KU and Gonzaga having spots on their respective schedules for games.

White House trip not on calendar yet

No date has been set for the Jayhawks’ trip to the White House to meet the President in the wake of their national-championship victory over North Carolina.

“I haven’t heard from them. We would like to do something. I think it’d be a great experience for our guys,” Self said.

Sources with knowledge of the situation say the trip will occur eventually. it’s just a matter of settling upon a date.