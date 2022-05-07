ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where major companies stand on reproductive health care policies

By Brigid Kennedy
The Week
The Week
 4 days ago
It's becoming increasingly difficult for companies to remain silent on controversial social issues — take the bitter, LGBTQ-related standoff between The Walt Disney Company and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) as a recent example. The latest blurring of the lines between business and politics, however, was sparked by...

save our country from liberal loons
2d ago

The headline would make you think. Reproductive care does not include the death of babies. Democrats prefer dead babies and live criminals.

Slate

Why Abortion Is Health Care

Tiffany was 17 weeks pregnant when her water broke while she walked to her car. The fetus wasn’t viable. Her OB-GYN team recommended an abortion—the standard of care, given the high risk of infection and death associated with her condition. While she considered her options, her blood stopped clotting properly—a possibly deadly complication. Doctors intubated her and rushed her to the ICU for a prolonged stay, where she had an emergency abortion. Without access to abortion, Tiffany would have died.
The 74

SCOTUS ‘Pissed Off the Wrong Generation,’ Gen Z Activists Say

Youth across the country are organizing for abortion rights in response to the leaked draft Supreme Court opinion showing that a majority of justices are ready to overturn Roe v. Wade. “This Supreme Court does not represent Gen Z or the future we imagine for our country,” Voters of Tomorrow, the youth-led organization behind the […]
The Atlantic

What We Keep Getting Wrong About Abortion

After the Supreme Court’s stunning leak last week, it is finally dawning on the public that Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization will likely mark the end of constitutional protections for abortion rights. The Court’s decision to take up the case, coupled with its failure to even temporarily protect Texas women from an unconstitutional post-six-week abortion ban last fall, clearly signaled this outcome. Yet Roe’s core vulnerability lies not with the justices voting to strike it down. It derives from how the issue was framed in the first place—as a question of an individual’s “reproductive rights” and not one of the proper scope of government.
Washington Examiner

Alito’s ruling is what most people want on abortion

The Supreme Court may finally overturn Roe v. Wade and uphold Mississippi’s abortion law, banning almost all abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The news media and the Democrats want you to think this is an extreme position. It’s not. On both questions, Mississippi’s abortion law and the substance of Roe v. Wade, the draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito represents the majority view of U.S. residents.
Mic

Protesting outside of SCOTUS judges’ homes is good, actually

To hear conservative media tell it, the streets of Chevy Chase, MD ran red with blood this weekend. While good, god-fearing suburbanites cowered in their multi-million dollar homes, hoards of crazed anarcho-socialist-leftist-antifa-radicals turned their quiet, upper class neighborhood into the sort of fiery urban hell typically reserved for Republican attack ads about Minneapolis or Chicago.
The Atlantic

This Really Is a Different Pro-Life Movement

When the Supreme Court issued its landmark abortion-rights decision, Roe v. Wade, in 1973, the most intransigent opponents of the decision were not the legislatures of southern Bible Belt states such as Mississippi and Oklahoma. Indeed, doctors in many southern states—including Arkansas, Georgia, North and South Carolina, and Virginia—had been performing legal hospital abortions for at least a few carefully defined “therapeutic” reasons for years before Roe. The state legislatures that presented the strongest defiance to legalizing abortion were those of the heavily Catholic states of the Northeast. Barely 10 percent of Massachusetts legislators supported legalizing abortion in 1973, according to an archival American Civil Liberties Union document. Instead of permitting the procedure up to the point of viability (about 28 weeks at the time), as the Supreme Court mandated, the Massachusetts state legislature responded to Roe by passing a bill prohibiting abortion after the 20th week of pregnancy. Rhode Island’s statehouse presented even stronger opposition: It kept abortion clinics out of the state until 1975, when its anti-abortion law was overturned by a federal court.
The Week

What the polls really say about Americans and Roe v. Wade

With the U.S. Supreme Court apparently poised to strike down Roe v. Wade (1973), pro-choicers and pro-lifers have both claimed mainstream support while denouncing their opponents as extremists. Here's everything you need to know:. What do the polls say?. Outside the Supreme Court last week, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) blamed...
The Week

If abortion becomes illegal, could contraception be next?

The leaked draft of a potential Supreme Court ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade has sparked a discussion about what other previously granted rights might be revoked by the court in the future. Some progressives believe that contraception might be the next target of pro-life conservatives. Here's everything you need to know:
TIME

Pennsylvania’s Senate Primary Shows How Republicans’ Abortion Rhetoric Could Backfire

This article is part of The D.C. Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox. The rowdy primary for the Republican Senate nomination in Pennsylvania is quickly becoming a referendum on abortion. The contenders seem to have made the final days of the race all about abortion rights—and how each would work to make sure those rights are relegated to a blip in history on par with Prohibition if Roe v. Wade is overturned. The extreme views being espoused by the candidates are resonating with the activist set, the narrow slice of voters who want to return to 1972, and anti-abortion-rights Twitter, but they’re broadly out of the mainstream, even among Republicans.
