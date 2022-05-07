ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Fan’s ‘fun exercise’ proposes an alternate Kentucky basketball schedule for 2022-23

By Jerry Tipton
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O8fEu_0fW1JSyj00

John Calipari has called the ho-hum non-conference opponents that come to Rupp Arena early each season necessary punching bags in the staging of “tune-up games.” For some Kentucky fans, a better label might be turn-off games.

Tony Thomas , a 1988 UK graduate (degree in architecture) and self-described second-generation UK basketball fan, took this a step further. Rather than merely grumble, he recently proposed — via email — a 2022-23 schedule for Kentucky.

“Something needs to be done about creating a schedule that respects the monumental icon that is Rupp Arena as well as creates value and interest for the season ticket-holders,” he wrote. He added that his schedule was “meant to be a fun exercise and semi-humorous.”

Thomas would have Kentucky open next season on Nov. 8 against Bellarmine. “OK, enough talking about it. Just do it!” he wrote.

Three days later, Kentucky would play Navy on Nov. 11. “It’s Veterans Day,” he wrote.

Citing the need for revenue from television, Thomas made room for neutral-site games. The first on his schedule would be against Michigan State in Indianapolis on Nov. 15. “UK needs to take care of salaries,” he wrote, “and help the non-revenue UK sports and then more salaries.”

Thomas, 58, is an architect for a Lexington-based company. Maybe a penchant for design helped him think of what he called an Even-it-up Tournament. Opponents must have a winning record against Kentucky. “WE CAN’T HAVE THAT!” he wrote in capital letters.

The tournament would begin with a game against either DePauw (3-1 against UK) or Middle Tennessee (1-0). In its second game, Kentucky could then try to even its record against Gardner-Webb (1-0).

Thomas would have Kentucky play Duke in Rupp Arena on Dec. 17. “And YES, that means we go to Cameron the next year,” he wrote. “IT’S OK! Isn’t that great for sports and college basketball?!”

Kentucky would play at Louisville on Dec. 24. It would be Kentucky’s first game on Christmas Eve since a memorable 56-54 victory at Illinois in 1983. It was so cold the assigned referees could not make it to the game. So, three high school referees were brought out of the stands to officiate. The UK team plane froze on the runway, which led to a bus ride home.

Three days later in Thomas’ 2022-23 schedule, Kentucky would play the Georgetown Hoyas (2-0) in a home game that he said could be moved to a future Even-it-up Tournament.

Thomas was skeptical of the Kentucky-Michigan game actually scheduled in London on Dec. 4 drawing much local interest. “I doubt many Londoners will set down their tea to watch the ‘telly’ because the Kentucky Fried Chicken Wildcats are playing,” he wrote.

The Thomas non-conference schedule has home games against Notre Dame, Saint Peter’s and either Kansas or Texas in the SEC-Big 12 Challenge.

Of course, Kentucky lost to Saint Peter’s in the first round of this year’s NCAA Tournament.

Of Kentucky playing the Peacocks, he wrote, “Hey, why not?! Lots of interest here!”

As with Georgetown, Saint Peter’s could play in a future Even-it-Up Tournament, Thomas wrote.

Money’s worth?

Prices of Kentucky season tickets in the lower arena last season ranged from $1,500 with a $5,000 donation to the K Fund per seat to $1,400 with a $1,000 donation.

The range for upper arena seats was $1,400 with a $1,000 donation to $850 with no donation.

Single-game ticket prices for the games against Robert Morris, Ohio and North Florida ranged from $40 to $65 per seat. Games against Mount St. Mary’s, Albany, Central Michigan and Southern had a price range of $30 to $55 per seat.

The High Point game, which included a ceremony honoring Tubby Smith , had the same price range as Missouri, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, LSU and Ole Miss: $50 to $80 per seat.

The range for games against Georgia, Tennessee, Florida and Alabama was $80 to $110.

Single-game tickets for the scheduled game against Louisville cost $110 to $140.

Question: Is giving fans their money’s worth a factor in scheduling?

The person who helps make UK schedules, associate athletics director Kevin Sergent , said via email that finding opponents that appeal to fans is part of the process.

Fan Tony Thomas buys seven season tickets (two lower, five upper), so he is literally as well as figuratively invested in Kentucky’s schedule.

“If the pre-conference home schedule is any indication, I do not see that UK puts a priority on making the home schedule interesting, nor season tickets valuable,” he wrote in an email. “I used to circle the date with excitement and anticipation of the Name-Brand games that I knew were coming to Rupp. I have become much less interested in these non-conference home games.

“I used to have friends and relatives call me in advance to go to the games or buy tickets from me. No one ever asks me to go to the games or buy my tickets anymore. I have difficulty GIVING tickets away sometimes.”

Not so easy

ESPN basketball analyst Jay Bilas said that because fans are a “target audience,” college programs should seek to schedule appealing opponents.

But that is not an easy task, Bilas said. “It’s not like you can just call up Kansas and say, hey, do you want to come play in November? … While Kentucky is looking for what’s best for their schedule, so is everyone else. And nobody wants to schedule a loss.”

Factors affecting UK’s schedule making include potential opponents’ schedules and availability of Rupp Arena, Kevin Sergent wrote. Sergent said he meets regularly with John Calipari about scheduling. The UK coach approves all opponents.

Players want challenge

Jay Bilas said that fans are not the only group of people who want college teams to play challenging schedules.

“Some coaches miss this point because they talk of how many games they need to win,” Bilas said. “I get it. But players don’t want to play these cream puff games, either. Because the best players don’t get to play as much. You beat somebody by 30, and you’re only playing 25 minutes in the game. Sometimes that’s good. Sometimes it’s not.”

Kentucky usually meets the objective of a schedule balanced with challenging opponents and cream puffs.

“If you’re a fan, you want to see those great games every game,” Bilas said. “That’s not always feasible.”

Duke, too

Kentucky fans are not alone in wanting more marquee opponents in home games.

“Duke hears the same thing Kentucky does,” said Jay Bilas , who played for Duke and later worked for the Blue Devils as an assistant coach. “It’s no different. Their fans complain about the same things. Why are we playing this team? Or I don’t want to see this. How come we’re not playing on the road at these places? The complaints are the same everywhere.”

Kentucky played in eight Quad 4 games this past season. So did Duke, which advanced to the Final Four.

The other three Final Four teams (Kansas, North Carolina and Villanova) played in a total of 13 Quad 4 games.

Besides Kentucky, the only other SEC teams to play in eight or more Quad 4 games were Texas A&M (9-0) and Florida (7-1).

According to Ken Pomeroy ’s ratings, Kentucky’s non-conference strength of schedule was 242. UK’s overall strength of schedule was 30.

Duke’s non-conference strength of schedule was 288. The Blue Devils’ overall strength of schedule was 42.

Happy birthday

To Larry Steele . He turned 73 on Thursday. … To former UK president Lee Todd . He turned 76 on Friday. … To Jacob Toppin . He turns 22 on Sunday. … To Heshimu Evans . He turns 47 on Sunday. … To J.P. Blevins . He turns 43 on Sunday. … To Jarrod Polson . He turns 31 on Sunday. … To former UConn guard (and UK nemesis in 2010-11) Kemba Walker . He turns 32 on Sunday. … To Jon Hood . He turns 31 on Monday. … To former UConn coach Jim Calhoun . He turns 80 on Tuesday.

Is Kentucky on the verge of landing another basketball recruit for next season?

Latest UK addition requires crediting Tyler Ulis with yet another assist

Family ties run deep in Durham for former UK assistant Lucas. Duke job is ‘cherry on top.’

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Lexington, KY
Basketball
State
Illinois State
State
Alabama State
City
Albany, KY
Lexington, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Basketball
City
Louisville, KY
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
Lexington, KY
College Basketball
The Spun

Breaking: Former Michigan State Basketball Star Dead At 31

Former Michigan State men's basketball star Adreian Payne has died at the age of 31, according to multiple reports on Monday morning. Payne, a Dayton, Ohio native, starred at Michigan State from 2010-14. He was a two-time All-Big Ten performer. Payne was perhaps best known for his friendship with Lacey Holsworth, a young girl who died from cancer.
MICHIGAN STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Draymond Green and wife Hazel commit $100,000 to fund honoring MSU basketball teammate Adreian Payne

Draymond Green made sure to pay tribute to his fallen former teammate and friend Adreian Payne during Monday night’s NBA playoff game, but he and his wife Hazel plan to do much more to honor the life and legacy of Adreian Payne. After the Golden State Warriors win over the Memphis Grizzlies, Green told the media that he and his wife Hazel are committing $100,000 to start a fund in Payne’s honor.
EAST LANSING, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Calipari
Person
Jay Bilas
95.3 The Bear

The “Most Redneck” Cities In Alabama

A Youtube video from a couple years back, recently has been all over social media here in 2022. The claim? These are the 10 cities that are the most redneck in our fair state. I know, that seems odd, I mean, it is Alabama. NO, not every city in Alabama is "redneck".
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Alabama Receives A Big Quarterback Commitment Prediction

Alabama may not be fully in on top quarterback prospect Arch Manning anymore. The Crimson Tide have been pursuing him, but they just got a big crystal ball prediction for four-star quarterback Eli Holstein, who's also a target. Alabama recruiting analyst Hank South gave his reasoning for putting this crystal...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Georgia Running Back Reportedly Arrested Sunday Morning

Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh was reportedly arrested on Sunday morning and charged with misdemeanors for reckless driving and failure to wear a seat belt. According to Anthony Dasher of UGASports.com (h/t Saturday Down South), McIntosh was released from Athens Clarke County jail on bonds totaling $2,000. Per DawgNation’s Mike...
ATHENS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#Villanova#Bellarmine#Navy
On3.com

Kentucky lands commitment from Calipari legacy recruit Adou Thiero

Adou Thiero, a 6-foot-5 combo guard out of Leetsdale (Pa.) Quaker Valley has committed to Kentucky basketball for the class of 2022, he tells On3. “I chose (Kentucky) because Coach Cal gets people to the league and I’ve known him for a while so I know he wants what’s best for me,” Thiero said to On3. “They also have a sports science center to help prevent injuries and I just think going there and trusting the process, I will be the best player I can be.”
LEXINGTON, KY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Hogs lose Robinson to fellow SEC school via transfer portal

Injuries sapped KK Robinson of what might have been at Arkansas. Now he’ll ply his skills elsewhere in the SEC. The former Razorbacks guard entered the transfer portal at the beginning of April and decided on his destination Sunday. Robinson will head to College Station to play for Texas A&M. Robinson follows fellow former Arkansas basketballer Ethan Henderson to east Texas. Henderson, also an Arkansas native, transferred to A&M at about the same time last year. Robinson was a four-star recruit from Oak Hill Academy after leaving Bryant High School for his final high-school season. He hurt his foot after just 11 games during his freshman season and missed the rest of the year. This past season, Robinson played in 18 games. WMG.. pic.twitter.com/I5BWBgUOhd — Kk Robinson (@onekrob2) May 8, 2022 Robinson joined Connor Vanover and Chance Moore in the portal this spring. All three have landed: Vanover to Oral Roberts and Moore to Missouri State.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
The Spun

College Sports World Reacts To The Notre Dame Snub

Despite a six-game win streak to end the 2022 regular season, Notre Dame lacrosse has not qualified for the postseason. It's the first time the Fighting Irish have missed the mark since 2005. The Notre Dame men's lacrosse team's slow start to the season proved to be its downfall. The...
SOUTH EUCLID, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Basketball
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
The Spun

College Football Analyst Names Alabama's Biggest "Worry"

Given how superb their recruiting and on-field results have been for the past generation, Alabama football seldom has any weaknesses in a given year. But one college football analyst believes there's one positional unit that might be a worry. In a recent feature for 247Sports, college football analyst Brad Crawford...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Franklin, Tennessee

Franklin, Tennessee, is one of the major cities in the Nashville metropolitan area and Middle Tennessee. About 80,000 people consider Franklin home. The median household income is $98,231, and the median home value exceeds $412,400. One of the richest people in Franklin, Tennessee, is Jon Yarbrough. His net worth exceeds $3.1 billion, making him the richest person in Franklin, Tennessee.
FRANKLIN, TN
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
644
Followers
259
Post
91K+
Views
ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy