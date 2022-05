Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has made waves with his aggressive southern-border policies as of late. Here's everything you need to know:. Yes. In response to the Biden administration's decision to suspend a COVID-era public health order at the U.S.-Mexico border (note: that annulment is now currently up in the air), Abbott began busing migrants from Texas to Washington, D.C., where he claims they'll be better taken care of. The caravans are largely understood as an Abbot-led rebuke of the federal government's immigration policies, though critics claim the effort turns migrants into "political pawns."

TEXAS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO