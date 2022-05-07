Woman killed, teen injured, suspect arrested in shooting at Rocky Mount restaurant

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — A woman was shot and killed and a teenage boy was injured in an incident that happened Friday night at a restaurant.

Rocky Mount police told Nexstar’s WNCN the shooting happened around 7 p.m. at the Chili’s, located at 862 N. Wesleyan Blvd. Police and fire officials responded.

Nytica Battle, 25, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and going armed to the terror of the public. She’s charged with killing Natasha Berry, 38.

The teenager is a restaurant employee, WNCN reports. His condition was unknown Friday night.

It’s part of a deadly week in the city where three others were shot and killed and another person was stabbed to death. Another incident involved a Rocky Mount man stabbing his girlfriend just outside the city in Edgecombe County.

An emergency meeting was slated to happen with city officials to address the violence.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.