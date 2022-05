We've got used to seeing Everton fall apart when things go wrong for them on the road this season, but Sunday's crucial win at Leicester was a different story. After going ahead with a stunning Vitaliy Mykolenko strike, Everton made an awful error to let the Foxes equalise and then saw the defender responsible, Yerry Mina, go off injured a few minutes later.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO