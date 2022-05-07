ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

71 COVID patients in Hawaii hospitals considered manageable

By Associated Press
West Hawaii Today
 3 days ago

HONOLULU — There are currently 71 people statewide...

www.westhawaiitoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Coronavirus
Local
Hawaii Health
State
Hawaii State
Local
Hawaii Government
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
outbreaknewstoday.com

Ebola outbreak: 2nd case reported, ‘Vaccination should start in the next few days’

In a follow-up on the 14th Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) (HERE and HERE), the World Health Organization (WHO) tweeted today:. Health authorities in #DRC confirmed a 2nd case of #Ebola in Mbandaka on 25 April. The 25-year old woman, now deceased, began experiencing symptoms 12 days earlier. Investigations indicate that as the 1st case patient’s sister-in-law, she was a high-risk contact.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Hawaii News Now#Intensive Care Units
UPI News

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates tests COVID-19 positive

May 11 (UPI) -- Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft, noted philanthropist and vaccine proponent, said he has tested positive for COVID-19. Gates announced his diagnosis via Twitter on Tuesday, stating he was experiencing mild symptoms and would be isolating per experts' advice until he was again healthy. "I'm fortunate...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Miami

Royal Bahamas Police Force IDs All Three Americans Who Died At Sandals Emerald Bay Resort

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The Royal Bahamas Police Force has identified all three Americans, all in their 60s, who were found dead at Sandals Emerald Bay Resort in Exuma Island. Michael and Robbie Phillips from Tennessee and Vincent Chiarella from Florida. Chiarella’s wife, Donna, survived. She was flown to Kendall Regional Hospital. At last check, she was in serious condition. The Royal Bahamas Police Force chief superintendent says samples were collected from the three victims as well as from the rooms at the resort. “There was some signs of individuals presenting to the clinic with nausea, vomiting and some symptoms,” said Dr. Michael Darville. The Bahamas’...
MIAMI, FL
West Hawaii Today

Strong, swirling winds complicate New Mexico wildfire fight

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — Fast winds are complicating the fight against fires burning across northeast New Mexico. Wind gusts were as fast as 50 miles per hour on Sunday. That forced some firefighting aircraft to be grounded, taking away a key tool for battling the blazes. The area’s largest rural town is Las Vegas, New Mexico, and it appears safe for now thanks to fire lines and other preparations. But the northern and southern ends of the fire are proving trickier to contain with the fast winds. The National Interagency Fire Center says more than 20,000 structures remain threatened.
LAS VEGAS, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus

Comments / 0

Community Policy