Parma, MI

Girls soccer: Cardinals lose a 1-0 heartbreaker to Parma Western

By Sean Watson
wtvbam.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARMA, MI (WTVB) – Parma Western scored with less than five minutes left to pick up a 1-0 victory over visiting Coldwater. The Panthers outshot the Cardinals 26-9, and Taylor Robison had 13 saves in...

wtvbam.com

