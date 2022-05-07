Girls soccer: Cardinals lose a 1-0 heartbreaker to Parma Western

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions waived five players ahead of the start of rookie minicamp at the end of this week. Detroit waived linebacker Tavante Beckett, edge defender Rashod Berry, cornerback Parnell Motley, and tight ends Jared Pinkney and Matt Sokol. Pinkney’s departure comes with an injury settlement per the team. Beckett and Berry saw limited work on special teams. Motley drew action in one game. Pinkney made a late-season start in the decimated tight end room. Sokol was in his second stint in Detroit. The former Michigan State tight end appeared in two games in 2020 with the Los Angeles Chargers.

