The Senator leading the charge on Democrats’ attempt to codify abortion protections criticised Republican Senators Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski’s alternative legislation as insufficient.Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut is the main sponsor of the Women’s Health Protection Act, which would enshrine protections for abortion within law. The push to pass protections for abortion came after Politico leaked a draft opinion by the Supreme Court that signaled the court’s intention to overturn Roe v Wade, the 1973 landmark ruling that guaranteed a woman’s right to an abortion. Roe and Planned Parenthood v Casey, the 1992 ruling that affirmed the right...

