Nashville, TN

Tennessee Motorcycles and Music Revival Returns to Loretta Lynn’s Ranch With ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons

By Source Staff
Williamson Source
Williamson Source
 4 days ago
Ready to ride? Whether you prefer camping or glamping, by tent or RV, we’ve got just the ticket. Join in on May 19-22 for the fifth Tennessee Motorcycles and Music Revival (TMMR) at Loretta Lynn’s historic Ranch at Hurricane Mills, with ZZ Top icon Billy F Gibbons returning as...

Ultimate Classic Rock

Randy Rand, Autograph Founding Bassist, Dies

Randy Rand, founding bassist for the ‘80s hair metal group Autograph, has died. The rocker’s passing was confirmed in a post to Autograph’s social media pages. “It is with great sorrow and heavy hearts to announce the unexpected passing of our cherished friend and founding member of Autograph, Randy Rand,” the band’s message read. “Although beyond devastated, we find some comfort and solace knowing the last couple of years have been some of his happiest as an artist and as a performer. Randy was the consummate optimist and was so excited to see the new direction, creativity and renewed energy with the band. You could feel his excitement- as it was quite palpable with his playing abilities, performances and the way he interacted with his beloved fans.”
MUSIC
Williamson Source

Country Music Hitmaker Mickey Gilley, Who Inspired Urban Cowboy, Has Died

Country music hitmaker and Academy of Country Music award-winner Mickey Gilley died at the age of 86 in Branson, Missouri from complications due to a recent hospitalization. Born in Natchez, Mississippi, Gilley was exposed to music at an early age and chased a career in music following in the footsteps of his older cousin, Jerry Lee Lewis. After deciding to pursue music full time, Gilley cut his first single in New Orleans under producer Huey Meaux. In 1970, he opened Gilley’s, his first nightclub in Pasadena, Texas. Later, in 1980, Gilley’s was featured in the movie Urban Cowboy starring John Travolta and Debra Winger. He went on to star in numerous popular television series including ‘Murder She Wrote,’ ‘The Fall Guy,’ ‘Fantasy Island’ and ‘Dukes of Hazzard.’ Throughout the course of his career, Gilley scored 17 #1 hits including “Room Full Of Roses,” “City Lights,” “Window Up Above,” “Don’t The Girls All Get Prettier At Closing Time,” “Bring It On Home To Me,” “Stand By Me,” “Lonely Nights” and more.
BRANSON, MO
Williamson Source

Willie Nelson Concert at FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin Has Been Postponed Due to COVID

The Willie Nelson and Family concert scheduled for tonight at FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin has been postponed due to COVID. FirstBank Amphitheater shared on social media, “Due to a positive Covid case in the Willie Nelson Family Band, the Franklin, TN show at the FirstBank Amphitheater tonight and the Brandon Amphitheater in Brandon, MS on May 7 will be postponed to June 17 in Brandon, MS and June 19 in Franklin, TN.”
FRANKLIN, TN
Williamson Source

Photo of the Day: May 11, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Williamson Source

Former Brentwood Academy Student Conner Smith to Make Opry Debut

Country artist and Brentwood Academy graduate Conner Smith will make his Opry debut this month. Smith has been invited to perform at the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday, May 28th. Sharing the news on social media, Smith stated,“First song I ever wrote was at 7 years old after I went to the Grand Ole Opry. Now I get to be a part of the show on May 28th. Gonna be a special moment.”
BRENTWOOD, TN
