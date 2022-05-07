ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, TN

Photos: Community Enjoys Impressive Lineup of Food Trucks for the 2022 Eat the Street Festival

By Andrea Hinds
Williamson Source
Williamson Source
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Eat the Street, presented by United Community Bank, returned to Franklin’s Bicentennial Park on May 6, 2022 with an impressive lineup of food...

williamsonsource.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Williamson Source

GraceWorks Announces Ivybrook Academy as the Title Sponsor of the 2022 Golf Fore Event

GraceWorks announces that Franklin preschool Ivybrook Academy is the title sponsor of the 2022 Golf Fore event, GraceWorks’ annual golf challenge fundraiser. Ivybrook, 1268 Lewisburg Pike, is a Franklin private preschool franchise owned by Dawn and Howard Varnedoe. Howard is a longtime participant in GraceWorks’ annual golf challenge fundraiser. Ivybrook was developed by a first-grade teacher to combine the learning approach of Montessori, experiences of Reggio Emilia and Multiple Intelligence research. Since its opening in 2007, 51 franchises have opened in 13 states. Half-day classes are offered for ages 2 through 5.
FRANKLIN, TN
Williamson Source

A New Ramen Spot Opens in Franklin

If you are looking for a way to warm up on one of our many rainy spring days, we’ve found just the thing. A new ramen spot just opened in Cool Springs. Ichiddo Ramen is now open at 1709 Galleria Boulevard next to the Cool Springs Target in the former Peking Palace and Sushi Bar location.
FRANKLIN, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Franklin, TN
Lifestyle
Local
Tennessee Food & Drinks
Williamson County, TN
Food & Drinks
Williamson County, TN
Lifestyle
Franklin, TN
Food & Drinks
Williamson County, TN
Society
Franklin, TN
Society
Local
Tennessee Society
City
Franklin, TN
County
Williamson County, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Williamson Source

Online Pet Supplies Retailer Chewy is Searching for Chewie Pet Lookalikes

Could your furry family member be the next Chewie pet lookalike?. Chewy is searching for Chewie pet lookalikes to be a part of a new campaign featuring Star Wars™ items available at Chewy. The Star Wars collection at Chewy is full of toys and accessories with fan favorites including a fluffy Chewbacca dog toy, flying Millennium Falcon cat toy, ultra-cute The Mandalorian Grogu bed and an imperial Darth Vader hoodie.
PET SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#United Community Bank#Nonprofit Organization#Food Drink
Williamson Source

Photo of the Day: May 9, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Williamson Source

Rescue of the Week: Susie Q & Brownie Girl

Williamson County Animal Center presents Susie Q (10 years) and Brownie Girl (6 years). They are a very easy-going mother and daughter duo that would love nothing more than to hang out together in the backyard with their new family. Come visit Susie Q, Brownie Girl or any of the animals available for adoption at WCAC!
FRANKLIN, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Williamson Source

Willie Nelson Concert at FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin Has Been Postponed Due to COVID

The Willie Nelson and Family concert scheduled for tonight at FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin has been postponed due to COVID. FirstBank Amphitheater shared on social media, “Due to a positive Covid case in the Willie Nelson Family Band, the Franklin, TN show at the FirstBank Amphitheater tonight and the Brandon Amphitheater in Brandon, MS on May 7 will be postponed to June 17 in Brandon, MS and June 19 in Franklin, TN.”
FRANKLIN, TN
Williamson Source

Opryland Announces Summer of Princesses, Pirates, Pool Parties, and Seasonal Adventures

Beginning this Saturday, Gaylord Opryland Resort invites guests to its “Summer of More” celebration running from May 14-Sept. 5. Guests can enjoy plenty of fantasy-filled fun in Pirates & Princesses-themed activities, beat the heat at SoundWaves water attraction, taste a world of cuisine in award-winning restaurants, and rejuvenate in a luxurious, full-service spa.
LIFESTYLE
Williamson Source

World-Renowned French Theme Park Developers to Build Amusement Park in Tennessee

The Eastern Band of the Cherokee Indians (EBCI) Tribal Council approved $75 million for Phase I of ”The 407: Gateway to Adventure” in Sevierville, Tenn, including the development of a spectacular immersive show produced by Puy du Fou. Based on a formal Letter of Intent (LOI) signed by Puy du Fou, the ECBI Tribal Council approved the Phase I funding in a session on May 5th.
SEVIERVILLE, TN
Williamson Source

The Big Payback hosted by The Community Foundation Raises Nearly $4M for Middle Tennessee Nonprofits

The generosity continues to help define Middle Tennessee. The Big Payback’s ninth-annual 24-hour online giving event ended Thursday night with donors contributing nearly $4 million to participating area nonprofits. This year’s amount — $3,960,365 in preliminary totals — came from 25,755 total gifts. The total includes funds raised and...
TENNESSEE STATE
Williamson Source

Williamson Source

Franklin, TN
7K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Williamson Source is your personal portal to all things Williamson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://williamsonsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy