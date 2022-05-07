Photos: Community Enjoys Impressive Lineup of Food Trucks for the 2022 Eat the Street Festival

GraceWorks announces that Franklin preschool Ivybrook Academy is the title sponsor of the 2022 Golf Fore event, GraceWorks’ annual golf challenge fundraiser. Ivybrook, 1268 Lewisburg Pike, is a Franklin private preschool franchise owned by Dawn and Howard Varnedoe. Howard is a longtime participant in GraceWorks’ annual golf challenge fundraiser. Ivybrook was developed by a first-grade teacher to combine the learning approach of Montessori, experiences of Reggio Emilia and Multiple Intelligence research. Since its opening in 2007, 51 franchises have opened in 13 states. Half-day classes are offered for ages 2 through 5.
