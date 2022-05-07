Photo of the Day: May 7, 2022

The Preds are currently down 3-0 in Round 1 of the playoffs against Colorado, which puts them in a tough spot because if they lose one more game their season is over. On Saturday, May 7 they brought this series to Bridgestone Arena in hopes of stealing an important win. Unfortunately, they were not able to, losing by a score of 7-3. They were hanging in there as the score was 5-3 going into the third period. Two late goals secured the road victory for Colorado.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO