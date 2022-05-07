ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TN

Photo of the Day: May 7, 2022

By Donna Vissman
 3 days ago
Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or...

Top 5 Stories of the Day: May 6, 2022

Here’s a look at the top 5 stories for May 6, 2022. 1Historic Log Cabin in Crockett Park to be Disassembled. If you have ever visited Crockett Park in Brentwood, you’ve probably seen the historic log cabin that sits at the corner as soon as you drive down the main entrance. Read more.
FRANKLIN, TN
The Predators Season is in Danger After Losing Game Three to the Avalanche

The Preds are currently down 3-0 in Round 1 of the playoffs against Colorado, which puts them in a tough spot because if they lose one more game their season is over. On Saturday, May 7 they brought this series to Bridgestone Arena in hopes of stealing an important win. Unfortunately, they were not able to, losing by a score of 7-3. They were hanging in there as the score was 5-3 going into the third period. Two late goals secured the road victory for Colorado.
NASHVILLE, TN
OBITUARY: Bessie Walker Parham Hatfield

Bessie Walker Parham Hatfield of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022, she was 97 years old. She was born in Maury County, TN to the late Frank & Mary Elizabeth Parham. Bessie was a longtime member of Spring Hill United Methodist Church. She worked in the...
SPRING HILL, TN
Former Brentwood Academy Student Conner Smith to Make Opry Debut

Country artist and Brentwood Academy graduate Conner Smith will make his Opry debut this month. Smith has been invited to perform at the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday, May 28th. Sharing the news on social media, Smith stated,“First song I ever wrote was at 7 years old after I went to the Grand Ole Opry. Now I get to be a part of the show on May 28th. Gonna be a special moment.”
BRENTWOOD, TN
Franklin, TN
