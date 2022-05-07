ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

Spring Flowers and Michigan Made Sundays coming to Oakland County Farmers Market

By Kathy Blake
The Oakland Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oakland County Farmers Market will be celebrating flowers and featuring Michigan-made food and craft vendors, on upcoming Sundays in May. Spring Flowers and Michigan Made Sundays are...

www.theoaklandpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
98.7 WFGR

The Best Small Town Bar In Michigan Is…

..somewhere you've never been...I'm almost sure of it... Is there anything better than drinking in a small town bar? Where you feel like your eavesdropping on local conversations because everybody knows each other so well?. Well, the thrillist.com has dropped a list of the best small town bars in every...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit doughnut shop closes its doors after 43 years

WARREN, Mich. – A family-owned doughnut shop is closing its doors after serving the Warren community for 43 years. The Donut Hole off of Van Dyke Avenue announced Friday that the owners are putting away their rolling pins and retiring. The doughnut shop is open till 2 p.m. on...
WARREN, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland County, MI
Government
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
County
Oakland County, MI
City
Oakland Charter Township, MI
Oakland County, MI
Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Lake, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Waterford Township, MI
The Oakland Press

Main Street Oakland County’s Main Event honors 9 downtowns

Nine downtowns were honored during Main Street Oakland County’s Main Event Awards celebration, May 5, at the Flagstar Strand Theatre for the Performing Arts in Pontiac. Highland Township’s Downtown Development Authority (DDA) received the “Spirit of Main Street” award and a $2,000 cash award from Genisys Credit Union for its video, “Live Highland, Shop Highland.” The video highlighted how the Highland DDA and community helped support local businesses during the pandemic, including $28,000 in business grants from the DDA and a community-driven crowdfunding campaign that raised $100,000 to support the Comeback Inn, according to a press release from Oakland County.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
99.1 WFMK

A Homeless Colony Was Found Living Inside This Abandoned Muskegon, Michigan School

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Muskegon's Phillips Elementary School opened for business in 1946. It was a typical elementary school for the time, handling classes from Kindergarten through sixth grade. It started small, with only six rooms; a gym and more classrooms were added in later years.
MUSKEGON, MI
Family Handyman

9 Perennials You Should Divide in Spring

Want free perennials? Divide perennials in spring so you'll have more to transplant in your garden and share with family and friends. Springtime is prime time to divide perennials, especially those that bloom in summer and fall. Dividing in spring gives the young perennial divisions several weeks to establish before the weather heats up.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Spring Flowers#Oaklandcountyparks Com
Greyson F

New Maine Lobster Roll Restaurant is Now Open

A new lobster restaurant has opened in town.Louis Hansel/Unsplash. For anyone who has traveled to the state of Maine, they know there’s just something about a fresh lobster roll that’s unlike anything else out there. The way the buttery bun or toast wraps around the juicy lobster meat, all while the meat is allowed to be on its own, without the masking of too many other ingredients. It’s a food that, primarily, hasn’t made its way out of the greater New England area (although some versions can be found in Baltimore). Thankfully, for anyone living in the Valley, a taste of this Maine delicacy is coming to town.
MAINE STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Long 80-degree spell looking likely for Michigan

If you are waiting for some really warm weather, it’s going to happen next week. It probably won’t be just a one-day wonder, either. There is going to be a rearranging of the upper-air pattern around the northern hemisphere next week. These upper-air pattern changes are common and nothing to be alarmed about. I always give the analogy of the lava lamp from back in the 1970s. As the lightbulb heats up, the blobs of red start to rise in the lava lamp. The blobs travel in a cycle. Then at one point, a red blob collides with another blob and disrupts the circulation.
MICHIGAN STATE
Huron Daily Tribune

Time to get rid of Michigan’s deposit law

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It’s time to get rid of Michigan's deposit law. The law amounts to an unfair tax on the poor, for starters. I personally know several people in higher income brackets who simply toss cans and bottles in the garbage even though they could cash them in at the grocery store. To them, it's not worth the bother. Or the mess.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CBS Detroit

MDARD: Bird Flu Identified In Backyard Flock In Oakland County

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — State officials say the highly pathogenic avian influenza has now spread to a backyard flock in Oakland County. According to a press release from the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD), the virus was found in a non-commercial backyard poultry flock that contained about 40 birds of various species. Officials say the premises are under quarantine and the birds will be depopulated to prevent further spread. “At this time, HPAI continues to mainly be spread through the migration of wild birds. It is important for bird owners to stop this route of transmission by keeping...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy