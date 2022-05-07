ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leland, NC

Luxury townhome community to break ground near growing Leland intersection

By John Orona, Wilmington StarNews
Star News
Star News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W3T5Y_0fW1C3za00

A 143-unit luxury townhome development will soon be coming to the Leland area.

Developers will break ground on the Beckington Townhomes project on Wednesday, May 11 with the first homes expected to be built out by the third quarter of this year. The entire development will be built out in three phases.

The project, across from Clancy Drive near Old Fayetteville Road and Lanvale Road, is in a growing area of Brunswick County where developers Burkentine Builders look to capture the incoming market.

As more people and businesses move into the county, the builders are targeting professionals coming to the Wilmington area who may not be ready to buy a house.

Stay connected: Like the Brunswick Today Facebook page for all of the latest Brunswick County news.

More: Tractor Supply Co. among 6 businesses planned for major Southport shopping center

More: Leland tried to tackle sprawl for over a decade. Can its 2045 plan have any success?

According to Burkentine communication consultant Alec Sivel, while the project is geared toward the luxury market, the goal is to expand the overall rental options for workers in the Leland community.

"Especially in healthcare or manufacturing, their jobs transfer them here but they just don't have any of these rental units for folks to move in," Sivel said. "And the last thing they want to do is buy a home, especially with the market we're looking at."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JpK89_0fW1C3za00

The two-story, three-bedroom townhomes are priced at over $2,000 per month. The community will offer walking/biking paths, an outdoor fitness center, a dog park and clubhouse.

Before the development was approved, residents in the area raised concerns about the project's impacts on stormwater, traffic and the building heights.

“We are experiencing strong growth and increased opportunity in our county," North Brunswick Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Dana Fisher said in a release.

"Many people are relocating to Leland and the surrounding towns, and luxury rental apartments are a much-needed amenity in this area.”

Reporter John Orona can be reached at 910-343-2327 or jorona@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Luxury townhome community to break ground near growing Leland intersection

Comments / 1

Related
WNCT

Pitt County’s Leroy James Farmers’ Market in full swing again

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It is the time of year for the Leroy James Farmers’ Market of Pitt County. 9OYS checked out the farmers’ market to see what they had to offer. Not only was there fresh produce and other food items, the market also showcased jewelry, handmade trinkets and toys including handmade crafts and […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WECT

Brunswick County rezones more than 2,000 acres to higher density

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Planning Board voted to rezone more than 2,000 acres during its meeting Monday night. Originally, the applicants had applied to rezone about 3,100 acres at last month’s meeting. Staff members thought that might be a bit overzealous and decided to come back to the request at Monday’s meeting.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
cbs17

$1 billion project ‘The Exchange Raleigh’ going vertical soon

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — What do you get when you combine a 40-acre plot of land and $1 billion? A mixed-use development including nearly 1-million-square feet of office spaces, 300 hotel rooms, more than 1,000 apartments and a 4-acre park. The Exchange Raleigh, formerly called Midtown Exchange, has reached...
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilmington, NC
Government
City
Wilmington, NC
Leland, NC
Government
City
Leland, NC
Leland, NC
Business
Wilmington, NC
Business
Wilmington, NC
Real Estate
Leland, NC
Real Estate
Star News

96-year-old WW II veteran, Oak Island resident recognized with Honor Flight

Development in Brunswick County shows no signs of slowing down, and smaller towns like Southport are no exception. The Southport Crossing shopping center has created  parcels to add six new businesses to the well-trafficked intersection of N.C. 211 and N.C. 133.  Among the potential businesses moving in are a Tractor Supply Co. and a drive-thru coffee shop. More: Southport...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
Axios Charlotte

2-story waterfront restaurant in Lake Wylie opening May 9

A new chophouse and seafood restaurant called Drift will open May 9th on Lake Wylie, just 30 minutes southwest of Charlotte. Why it matters: Waterfront restaurants are scarce in the Charlotte area, and who doesn’t love a good dinner with a view. From the same team behind The Pump House on the Catawba River, Drift […] The post 2-story waterfront restaurant in Lake Wylie opening May 9 appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Townhomes#Burkentine Builders#Tractor Supply Co
WECT

UPDATE: One confirmed fatality at State Port accident

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Several Wilmington Police Department vehicles responded to the State Port in Wilmington late Wednesday night. The WPD cruisers were spotted with lights flashing near the Shipyard Boulevard entrance to the port. The entrance to the State Port from Shipyard Blvd. was blocked by police cruisers and...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Brunswick County bridge closure for the next two days

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Maintetance crews are working on the bridge on Old Fayetteville Road across Sturgeon Creek, and the bridge will close at 9 a.m. and reopen by 4 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday. Drivers are advised to drive slowly near the work zone and the closures will detour...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
Abby Joseph

The 3 Best Places to Visit in North Carolina

North Carolina is a state with something for everyone. Its varied landscape includes beautiful beaches, stunning mountain scenery, and plenty of Old South charm. The state is also home to a number of major cities, including the capital, Raleigh, and the financial center, Charlotte. As a result, North Carolina offers a wide range of activities and attractions to suit all interests. Whether you're looking for a relaxing vacation or an action-packed adventure, you'll find it in North Carolina.
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Pender Spring Fest returns to Burgaw after 2 year hiatus

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — Hundreds of people packed the Pender County Courthouse Square on Saturday for the return of their annual Spring Fest after a 2 year absence due to the pandemic. The event featured a variety of vendors from Pender County, with fun and games for the whole...
BURGAW, NC
WNCT

Structure fire at Blizzard’s Motel under investigation

SURF CITY, N.C (WNCT) – A structure fire was reported at approximately 6 a.m. this morning at the location of the old Blizzard’s Motel at 213 N. Shore Drive. Upon arrival, the fire department found that three-quarters of the building was on fire. Units were able to contain the fire by 8 a.m. On scene […]
SURF CITY, NC
Star News

Tip-top shape

The Friends of Tip Top, an organized group of volunteers working to revitalize the namesake playground, held a meeting on Monday, April 25, via Zoom to discuss best steps to make progress moving forward. The meeting was moderated by Pier Derrickson, chairperson of the group. Co-founder and former chairman Roman...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Star News

Award-winning 2021 Rising Star joins Lanier Property Group

Originally from New York State’s Hudson Valley, Robert Flannigan Jr., spent time in Wilmington as an athlete, fell in love with the area, and one day planned to create roots in Wilmington. Upon his return to Wilmington, Flannigan joins the Lanier Property Group team with Intracoastal Realty Corporation. Flannigan won the 2021 Rising Star award for...
WILMINGTON, NC
Star News

Star News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
405K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Wilmington, NC from Wilmington Star-News.

 http://starnewsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy