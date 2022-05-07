ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 Wilmington natives join Intracoastal Realty

By Cheryl M. Whitaker, Wilmington StarNews
Intracoastal Realty recently hired four new agents — Witten Joplin (Porters Neck office), Brett Harms, Alex Rosalia, and Erin Sullivan, all joined the Lumina Station office.

Joplin originally from Greensboro, moved to the coast to attend the University of North Carolina Wilmington with a major in computer science. His energetic approach to real estate allows him to provide a high level of customer service to clients. Joplin loves the outdoors —enjoys spending his free time hiking, camping, fishing, snowboarding, and going to the beach.

Harms, born and raised in Wilmington, grew up playing baseball, fished all along the Intracoastal Waterway, and spent summer days at the local beaches. Harms graduate from Hoggard High School in 2016. He joined the United State Army shortly after graduation. During his four and a half years stationed at Fort Bragg, Harms had one combat deployment to Afghanistan.

Rosalia, a Wilmington native, comes from a family with a heart in real estate. His grandparents were both custom builders and realtors, which allowed him to learn the importance of integrity and excellent customer service. In his free time, Rosalia takes full advantage of the beautiful scenery that the Cape Fear area has to offer. He enjoys fishing, surfing, playing disc golf, and spending time with family.

Sullivan has an eye for design and a deep passion for people. She brings nearly six years of knowledge, experience, and resources that come with owning a home staging and design firm. Sullivan also holds a graduate degree in Conflict Resolution Management. When not working, you can find Sullivan training for her next race or planning her next family trip abroad.

