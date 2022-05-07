Updates for the Country Club Plaza: New tenants, our Dillard’s vs. Target poll, more

Here’s an update to our March cover story on the Country Club Plaza — “With over 2 dozen vacancies, Kansas City Country Club Plaza is hurting. Is there hope?”

Several new tenants are in the works. Readers voted on Dillard’s or Target for the former Nordstrom site, and a short-term lease option has gone up on a prominent restaurant space.

New tenants

In March, the Plaza had about 30 empty spaces. But new tenants are coming — chain operations (some exclusive to the market), fitness operations and locally owned shops. In some cases the Plaza is offering short term leases.

Here’s a sampling:

▪ JD Sports Store at the Plaza , family sports apparel, has filed for a permit to remodel 422 Nichols Road. The Plaza declined to comment, and officials with JD Sports did not return emails seeking comment on the new location.

Kindred , a collective boutique, had most recently operated in the spot but it relocated to the former Pinstripes space at 601 W. 48th St.

▪ Nike Kansas City has a plan to go into the former Tesla space at 450 Nichols Road. Nike hasn’t commented.

▪ Pandora has confirmed that it will reopen on the Plaza

▪ Psycho Bunny apparel plans a summer opening at 415 Nichols.

Our Dillard’s vs. Target Poll

With Nordstrom no longer coming to the Plaza, two possible contenders are being mentioned for the space: Dillard’s and Target with apartments above.

Last month we launched a poll asking readers which they prefer. As of Friday afternoon, 36% of respondents didn’t like either plan, 36% liked Dillard’s and 28% Target. Some of the comments:

▪ “I do not know a single person under 40 years of age that shops at Dillard’s. ...Plaza, Midtown and Crossroads desperately needs a Target or Walmart for everyday shopping, for the people that actually work and live in the area.”

▪ “Why do people think you can’t mix mid, low, and high end stores in the same shopping area? When I was a kid, the Plaza had a Sears, a dimestore, a bowling alley as well as a huge high end Hall’s and another department store. ... and a mix of small shops. People who wanted to shop at the expensive stores weren’t deterred by the presence of the Sears. We need a store where those who live on the Plaza, in midtown or downtown can buy ordinary stuff. I vote for a Target.”

▪ “Where’s the option for a Dollar Store, Walmart or a Taco Bell Cantina?”

▪ Bloomingdale’s?

▪ Target/Trader Joe’s w Parking and Apartments

▪ “An actual Target or a Macy’s?”

▪ “The Plaza changed when Hall’s left and most local businesses. This leaves mostly the same old chains you can find anywhere. I don’t think they can come back.”

▪ A Pandora and a Dillard’s. 2002 called.

Since Nordstrom has indicated it didn’t pull the plug on the Plaza site, many fans of both would like that plan to go through.

Short-term leases

Parkway: Social Kitchen was one the first area restaurants to close in the pandemic. It has been dark since.

Now the prominent restaurant space, at 616 Ward Parkway, is being advertised for lease on the long term and the short term (up to one year).

David M. Block of Block & Co. Inc. Realtors helped put Coal Vines in the spot before Parkway opened there. He said a pop-up could find success in the spot and then become a permanent fixture.

But Mike Shields, who managed the Plaza for 25 years before retiring in 1999, was surprised at the short-term option.

“I think this indicates (Plaza co-owner) Taubman is starting to panic,” he said. “I guess you have to do what you have to. People look at those vacant spaces and say ‘What’s going on there?’ ”

Infrastructure

Several tenants complained about needed repairs.

Streets have sometimes been blocked off for repair work, and shoppers are concerned about decaying sidewalks like the high traffic area at Broadway and 47th Street.