Wet, windy weather causes flight delays at Norfolk International Airport

Forecasted wet, windy weather for Saturday night is causing some problems if you're trying to travel for Mother's Day weekend.

According to FlightAware, Norfolk International Airport has 11 delays as of right now.

Eight flights leaving from Norfolk International (heading to Newark, Houston, Philadelphia and New York City) are delayed, and three arriving flights from Atlanta and Washington D.C. are delayed.

That's better than last night, when we saw 50 delays due to a Level 3 severe weather threat across Hampton Roads.

To keep track of your flight, visit FlightAware's page on Norfolk International Airport here.