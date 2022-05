A new report by Philadelphia’s Center City District calls for more workers to return in order to bolster the downtown economy. “If office workers don’t return, those are building engineers, cleaning staff and security staff that are losing their jobs,” said Paul Levy, who heads up the CCD. He told business leaders at a breakfast event unveiling the report “it’s the hair and nail salons and shoemakers where we see job loss.”

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO