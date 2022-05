FORSYTH COUNTY — An African-American cemetery in Forsyth County is being restored after it was abandoned over a century ago. The Colored Methodist Church of Cumming once stood in the woods along Tolbert Street in Forsyth County and for the last 110 years, the graveyard had been forgotten. But recently, a civic group, Leadership Forsyth, cleared away the brush and weeds.

