ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

The reputational cost of impartiality: How long can Corporate America stay silent?

By Jon Skolnik
Salon
Salon
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dPoFQ_0fW17uoi00

From voting and LGBTQ+ rights to climate change and racial justice, Corporate America has in recent years spoken out on a broad range of hot button issues, breaking its long-standing tradition of remaining apolitical in the public square and sparking backlash. But when it comes to the issue of abortion, a vital reproductive right that's currently under Republican siege, corporations have largely reverted to their traditional silence and inaction, even amid public outrage over the possibility that abortion might soon be outlawed in nearly half of the country.

On Monday, Politico reported that the Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that enshrined America's constitutional right to abortion. The report, which included a leaked draft opinion revealing that the court has already informally voted to overturn Roe, prompted immediate backlash from progressives, Democrats, and pro-choice advocates alike.

Five days after that leak, some of the United States' most major companies like Disney, Walmart, and American Airlines – which had previously been vocal about other political issues like voting, racial justice, and LGTBQ+ rights – still have yet to issue any action plans or statements to address the court's impending decision on Roe. As CNBC reported, J.P. Morgan, Microsoft, and the Chamber of Commerce, the world's largest business organization, have also stayed mum on the topic.

Aiko Bethea, an executive leadership coach who specializes in fostering equitable and inclusive corporate workplaces, told Salon that Corporate America is likely to stay on the sidelines until the reputational cost of impartiality becomes too high.

"The more that the public demands, the more it … pushes companies to go outside of their comfort zone."

Bethea continued: "​​I think that what we'll see is corporations are going to be more responsive in a timelier way than they have in the past."

The immediate impact of the Supreme Court's vote, if affirmed in a final opinion, would punt the issue of abortion to individual state legislatures, 23 of which already have anti-abortion restrictions on their books, according to the Guttmacher Institute. Furthermore, at least thirteen states have passed so-called "trigger laws," which would immediately ban abortion once Roe is thrown out.

The Supreme Court leak confronts Corporate America with a complicated public relations challenge. Throughout the decades, major companies have made campaign contributions to both sides of the aisle while successfully avoiding public scrutiny. But as transparency around campaign finance has increased, big business has faced more pressure to ensure that its political spending aligns with its rhetoric. Unsurprisingly, in the case of abortion rights, that very alignment still has yet to be achieved.

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

According to Popular Information, at least 13 major companies – all of which ostensibly support women's empowerment – have since 2016 supplied $15.2 million to the National Republican Senatorial Committee, the Republican State Leadership Committee, and the Republican Governors Association. Among them are Walmart ($1,140,000), which has said that "empowering women" is "good for society" and "good for business"; AT&T ($1,472,827), which describes "gender equity and the empowerment of women" as part of its "core values"; and Coca-Cola ($2,624,000), which has said there is "overwhelming evidence that achieving equality and empowerment for women has broad ripple effects that are good for society." Also included in the list is CVS ($1,380,000), Google ($525,702), Walmart ($1,140,000), and Verizon ($901,150), which have made similar remarks in support of reproductive rights.

Only a handful of mega-corporations have publicly pushed back on the GOP's anti-abortion agenda.

Back in 2019, companies like Bloomberg, H&M, Glossier, and Amalgamated Bank signed an open letter declaring that abortion restrictions go "against our values and is bad for business."

More recently, companies like Uber and Lyft have set up legal defense funds to protect drivers who might be sued for taking people to abortion doctors. Match, Citigroup, Yelp, Tinder, and Apple have vowed to pay for the travel costs of staffers seeking abortions out of state. And Salesforce will reportedly help employees relocate from states in which abortion has been curtailed. (At least four of the aforementioned companies have funneled thousands of dollars to anti-abortion Republicans over the past few years.)

This week, Amazon and Levi Strauss & Co., also joined the fold to express solidarity with the pro-choice movement. Levi, which will pay for employees' travel costs to obtain legal abortions, has said that its position on reproductive freedom is "in keeping with our efforts to support employees and family members at all stages of their lives."

"We know this is a fraught conversation; it's not something we enter into lightly," the company added. "But women make up 58 percent of our global workforce, and in recent years, numerous employees have expressed to leadership their growing alarm over the rollback of all forms of reproductive care."

Meanwhile, Amazon has committed to paying up to $4,000 in travel expenses for non-life-threatening treatments (including abortion) starting in January 2023. The company did not, however, issue any public statement in reaction to the Supreme Court leak.

While corporations are facing a clarion call from customers and employees, much of the pushback is also being organized by shareholders, who have argued that abortion restrictions are liable to hurt the bottom line.

Walmart and TJX Companies (which owns T.J. Maxx clothing stores) are both facing shareholder resolutions that would address the risk of heightened hiring challenges in impacted areas, as The Washington Post reported this week. According to the Institute for Women's Policy Research, abortion restrictions lead to lower workforce participation and higher time off, costing state economies roughly $105 billion annually. The impact of such restrictions, the Institute notes, would be disproportionately felt by Black, Hispanic, and LGBTQ+ workers.

Apart from Corporate America's rhetoric and internal policies, shareholders are also scrutinizing companies' political giving, said Shelley Alpern, Director of Shareholder Advocacy at Rhia Ventures.

"For time immemorial, companies have justified their political contributions by saying that they have to give to both sides of the aisle," Alpern told Salon in an interview. "And that paradigm is being completely rejected by multiple stakeholder groups. And now, you can add investors to the dissatisfied stakeholders."

Still, even as abortion is on the precipice of being outlawed, the vast majority of large, high-profile companies are opting to stay silent until their hand is forced.

On Friday, Popular Information reported that Zeno, a multinational subsidiary of public relations goliath Edelman, is instructing its corporate clients to "not take a stance you cannot reverse, especially when the decision is not final."

"This topic is a textbook '50/50' issue. Subjects that divide the country can sometimes be no-win situations for companies because regardless of what they do they will alienate at least 15 to 30 percent of their stakeholders," Katie Cwayna, the company's Executive Vice President for Media Strategy, reportedly wrote to clients in an internal memo. "Do not assume that all of your employees, customers or investors share your view."

It's worth noting that abortion is not, in fact, a "50/50" issue.

A Pew report released on Friday reveals that over 70% of Americans believe abortion should be legal in certain circumstances. Meanwhile, just 8% feel that the practice should be outlawed altogether.

But while the vast majority of the public backs Roe, companies have been hesitant to weigh in because abortion has been "turned into a moral issue" rather than a healthcare issue, Erika Seth Davies, Chief Executive Officer at Rhia Ventures, explained.

"We believe that [abortion] is health care access and it is a human right. But it has largely been something that has been handled in private. There's a stigma attached to it," Davies said. "So, having more corporations speak out on this issue in that way would be tremendously helpful to add to the choir, particularly given that it signals to their own employees, their own workforce, that their health is valuable."

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

Republicans are now targeting companies whose employees seek abortions

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., a frequent critic of "corporate wokeness," is attempting to lead the pack against Corporate America for its new company policies on abortion. Last Tuesday, hours after a draft decision by the Supreme Court overturning the federal right to an abortion leakes, Rubio introduced the "No Tax Breaks for Radical Corporate Activism Act," which would preclude employers from receiving tax breaks for providing abortion access or gender-affirming care to their employees. The bills comes as multiple major companies – including Amazon, Apple, Tinder – have announced plans to cover the travel costs of employees seeking an abortion.
INCOME TAX
Salon

Taking the Amazon union battle to the C-suite: Shareholders fight back against "higher immorality"

An earlier version of this article appeared at LaborPress. It has been updated by the author and republished here by permission. Organizers for the independent Amazon Labor Union, which stunned the world when it won a union election to represent several thousand workers at the corporate behemoth's facility in Staten Island, New York, are now waging a wider battle against Amazon's labor practices.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Salon

Sanders speaks out against law-breaking corporations

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Sen. Bernie Sanders on Friday reiterated his call for the Biden administration to prohibit all union-busting corporations from receiving federal contracts, citing the National Labor Relations Board's fresh complaints against Starbucks and Amazon over their attempts to crush worker organizing.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corporate America#Abortion Rights#United States#State Senate#Campaign Finance#Lgbtq#Republican#The Supreme Court#Democrats#American Airlines#Lgtbq Rights#Cnbc#The Chamber Of Commerce
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Amazon
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
113K+
Followers
16K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy