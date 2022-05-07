PASTOR'S PEN: Are we seeking?

Associate Pastor Ron Witbeck, Resurrection Life Church Big Rapids (Courtesy photo/Ron Witbeck)

God's desire is for a closer relationship with us! He has done all He can do by sending Jesus to die on the cross. We are given the opportunity to be set free from our past and being restored. This is not based on our works, but only by a confession of Jesus as our Lord and Savior.

‘Are we seeking?'

He paid it all, now it is up to us to seek that peace and forgiveness provided for us. God has made it easy to get into the right relationship with Him. Psalm 105:1-4 says,

"Oh, give thanks to the Lord!

Call upon His name;

Make known His deeds among the peoples!

Sing to Him, sing psalms to Him;

Talk of all His wondrous works!

Glory in His holy name;

Let the hearts of those rejoice who seek the Lord!

Seek the Lord and His strength;

Seek His face evermore!"

He’s concerned that we might not remember that we were created in ‘His image’ and wanting that closeness of being our Heavenly Father! He walked daily with Adam and Eve and that relationship was lost because of Satan deceiving them, and then sin was released upon us.

Our all knowing God, because of His love, provided us with redemption through Jesus. We now can again have conversation with Him, now being welcomed into the throne of Grace! Matthew 6:31-34 says,

“Therefore do not worry, saying, ‘What shall we eat?’ or ‘What shall we drink?’ or ‘What shall we wear?’ For after all these things the Gentiles seek. For your heavenly Father knows that you need all these things. But seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness, and all these things shall be added to you. Therefore do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about its own things. Sufficient for the day is its own trouble.”

God knows what we are in need of before we ask. Then by seeking Him we get to know Him and the love given us. However, a strong relationship is not built only on what He gives but recognizing He desires our love in return.

Let’s ask ourselves: ‘Are we seeking’ God at all, or are we seeking something other than the relationship with Him? When truly seeking God and drawing near to Him, we will cease from asking for things and begin to approach with hearts of thanksgiving!

‘Are we seeking?' If so, the rewards and blessings are available just by having faith in Him! He is the Great, ‘I AM’ (Exodus 3:14).