Rome, NY

Jervis Board to meet

 4 days ago

ROME — The monthly meeting of the board of the...

Rome Historical Society hosts talk on ‘Black River Canal’

ROME — The Rome Historical Society, will host a program about the history of the Black River Canal at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 11. The Black River Canal ran from Rome north to Lyons Falls. This feeder canal system connected the Erie Canal to the Black River and had profound economic impact on Rome and other communities where the canal flowed through.
ROME, NY
Westmoreland School District to hold budget meeting

WESTMORELAND — The Westmoreland Central School District will host a budget hearing on its proposed $24.3 million budget following its regular board meeting tonight (Tuesday, May 10). The board meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Board Room (Room 123) of the high school. The budget hearing will...
WESTMORELAND, NY
Meet board of ed candidates in New Hartford

NEW HARTFORD — Come meet two of the candidates running for seats on the New Hartford Board of Education. Michelle Parker and Erik Sheehan will be at Piggy Pat’s Smoke and Ale House on Thursday, May 12, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. This event is hosted by the New Hartford...
NEW HARTFORD, NY
Feeling burned by village, owners close Clinton eatery

CLINTON — A restaurant slinging homemade butters and gourmet grilled cheeses has abruptly closed its primary location in Clinton after the owners said they felt unwelcome in the village. The Compound, run by owners Anna and Sharrone Sofer, was once one of “Clinton’s starlets” receiving many praises, Sharrone said....
CLINTON, NY
Housing survey launched in Utica

UTICA — The city of Utica is seeking input from the public on current and future housing needs through an online open house hosted at uticahousingstudy.org. As part of the Utica Prosperity Initiative Phase II, the City of Utica is conducting a city-wide housing needs assessment to analyze current and projected demographics and household characteristics, forecast future housing needs throughout the community for all levels of income, and develop a plan to implement the recommendations brought forth through the assessment.
UTICA, NY

