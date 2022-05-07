Jervis Board to meet

UTICA — The city of Utica is seeking input from the public on current and future housing needs through an online open house hosted at uticahousingstudy.org. As part of the Utica Prosperity Initiative Phase II, the City of Utica is conducting a city-wide housing needs assessment to analyze current and projected demographics and household characteristics, forecast future housing needs throughout the community for all levels of income, and develop a plan to implement the recommendations brought forth through the assessment.

UTICA, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO