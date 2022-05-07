ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Multiple arrests following pursuit & crash

By Perry Groten
KELOLAND TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Police say they’ve made multiple arrests following a pursuit that ended in...

www.keloland.com

KX News

S.D. authorities find missing Sioux Falls woman’s body

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Authorities have discovered the body of a Sioux Falls woman who had been missing for almost two weeks. According to reports, searchers found Kay Flittie’s body in Hanson County on Saturday. She was last seen by a passerby walking on Interstate 90 on April 5. The Hanson County Sheriff’s Office […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Wanted man arrested in Minnehaha County

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Minnehaha County say a wanted man has been arrested. Thirty-two year-old Chancellor Wade Eagle, Sr. was arrested, and he is facing multiple charges. According to officials, he was wanted for aggravated assault, abuse of or cruelty to a minor, false imprisonment, child...
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Man sentenced 7 years for fatal drunk driving crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A judge has sentenced a Minnesota man to 7-years in prison for a high-speed, drunken-driving crash that killed two passengers, including a former Sioux Falls Stampede hockey player. James Blue had been driving nearly 100 miles an hour on a curvy road around Lake...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Bring Me The News

Boy and girl arrested, AR-style weapon found following crash in Eagan

Two youths are in custody and face multiple pending charges after they were involved in a police pursuit that ended in a crash in Eagan on Thursday. The pair, a boy and a girl, face pending charges of second-degree assault, drive-by shooting, fleeing in a motor vehicle and being an ineligible person in possession of a firearm. Their exact ages and identities are not available as of Friday afternoon due to official charges not yet being filed.
EAGAN, MN
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Crime & Safety
KELOLAND TV

29-year-old Sioux Falls woman missing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are asking for help to find a missing Sioux Falls woman. Martika Nelson’s family contacted Sioux Falls Police on April 19 as they hadn’t had contact with her for awhile. Police say officers have checked several addresses in the days since the police report was filed, but haven’t located Nelson yet.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Several bodies found in western, central North Dakota

(Minot, ND) -- Minot Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in the snow. Officers say the 73-year-old woman's body was found outside the Minot Post Office Thursday. Officials say she wasn't dressed properly for the conditions and may have be dealing with mental health issues. Police say no foul play is suspected.
MINOT, ND
KX News

Dead suspect identified in Monday morning shootout on E Broadway

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — UPDATE: May 3, 9:40 a.m. Authorities have released the name of the man who died following a reported shootout with Bismarck police in the area of 2500 E Broadway on Monday morning. The suspect has been identified as 31-year-old Eric Hermanson, of Bismarck. Bismarck police also said the case is still […]
BISMARCK, ND
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Public Safety
104.5 KDAT

Iowa Woman Charged For Second Time For Same Series of Crimes

A western Iowa woman has been charged with the same crimes for a second time after initial charges were dismissed. 40-year-old Melissa Dopheide has been accused of arson, involving a fire at the Wall Lake home she lived in back in the winter of 2020. That's just the first of many charges levied against her.
WALL LAKE, IA
CBS Minnesota

Police Shoot, Kill Driver Near Small Central Minnesota Town

BOWLUS, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating after police in Morrison County shot and killed a driver. It happened just before 6 p.m. Thursday near the town of Bowlus in central Minnesota. “And this blue car comes down the road. And I never saw it before. And it comes closer and I realize the whole bumper was hanging off, like the whole back end,” said Molly Sobania. For her, a quiet, country evening took a quick turn. After the blue car passed by her house, law enforcement closed in. “Cops and ambulances and all sorts of things and flashing...
CBS Minnesota

Driver Hits Cement Wall While Exiting I-94, Dies

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man died on Saturday morning following a crash in Minneapolis. The state patrol says he was exiting from Interstate 94 to Washington Avenue North when he hit the cement wall and was ejected from the car. He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center but died of his injuries. He was identified as 32-year-old Hangasu Abdurkadir Jillo of Spring Lake Park. State patrol says he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
Western Iowa Today

Eight People Arrested in Undercover Drug Sting

(Marshalltown, IA) — Eight people have been arrested as part of an undercover investigation by Iowa Drug Task Force agents in Marshalltown and the surrounding area. According to a press release from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, three Marshalltown residents were taken into custody Wednesday at a home on North Center Street, and three others were arrested at a home on South Third Avenue. Charges include possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and parole violations. A seventh person was arrested in Hampton and charged with possession of meth and drug paraphernalia, while and eighth person was arrested in Wellsburg on a failure to appear warrant.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA

