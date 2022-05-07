ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Tiger Woods walks a path similar to Fort Worth’s Ben Hogan in his return to pro golf

By Hollace Ava Weiner
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sxn5Z_0fW17QX200

Tiger Woods’ miraculous recovery from a one-car rollover that mangled his right leg amazed fans who feared the end of his storied golf career. Yet a mere 14 months after that crippling accident on a California highway, Woods, 46, golfed his way to the final round of this year’s Masters.

Woods followed in the painful footsteps of Fort Worth’s Ben Hogan, the legendary golfer who, 73 years ago, survived a head-on collision that crushed his Cadillac and broke bones in his left leg and ankle. The West Texas crash occurred on the foggy morning of Feb. 2, 1949, when a speeding Greyhound bus slammed into Hogan’s headlights. To protect his wife Valerie, 36-year-old Hogan let go of the wheel and lunged toward her.

Valerie suffered a cut over her eye.

Hogan’s left leg was battered, his left collarbone fractured, and his pelvis broken. His face plowed into the dashboard, permanently affecting his vision, his depth perception, and his putting. He bled internally for 90 minutes until an ambulance arrived and took him 109 miles to El Paso.

In his delirium, the golfer murmured “fore left.”

Overnight, Hogan, a star athlete perceived as arrogant and aloof, became a beloved hero. Three-hundred get-well cards a day arrived at El Paso’s Hotel Dieu. When life-threatening blood clots moved up Hogan’s legs toward his lungs, the nation’s leading vascular surgeon, Dr. Alton Ochsner of New Orleans, was flown to El Paso on an Air Force B-59 bomber to operate.

Would the blacksmith’s son, who rose from Glen Garden caddie to golfing icon, ever swing a club again?

Hogan’s previous three years on the links had been incomparable, with 37 tournament wins. Three weeks before the accident, he was on the cover of Time magazine. On the winter tour, he’d just won the Bing Crosby Pro-Am and the Long Beach Open. He placed second at the Phoenix Open and was driving to Fort Worth the morning of the crash.

Twelve days following surgery in El Paso, Hogan hobbled around a hospital bed clutching a walker. Back home on April 1, he circled his bed, with one palm on the mattress for support. Gradually, he progressed to laps around the bedroom, then the living room. To improve balance and strengthen his legs, he took ballroom dancing at Lavonia Bellah Dance Studio on Camp Bowie Boulevard.

With increased stamina, he walked two miles from his home at 24 Valley Ridge Road to the driving range at River Crest Country Club. Because of constant shoulder and back pain, he adjusted his swing and gradually resumed his solitary ritual of putts, chips, pitches and drives, in that order, with his goal 600 balls before lunch.

One morning, he collapsed on the green. Valerie came to the rescue in the couple’s black Cadillac. The dramatic scene at River Crest was reenacted in the 1951 movie “Follow the Sun,” which premiered at the Worth Theatre with Glenn Ford starring as Hogan and Anne Baxter as Valerie.

Determined to make a comeback, Hogan walked the five miles to Colonial Country Club, a more challenging course. He had won the Colonial National Invitation trophy in 1946 and 1947 and believed he might yet win again. On Dec. 19, 1949, looking gaunt but smiling, he played 18 holes at Colonial, riding rather than walking between shots.

Two months later, he placed second at the Los Angeles Open, which Sam Snead won after an 18-hole playoff. Hogan was almost back.

His next goal was the U.S. Open. In what golf writer David Barrett dubbed the “Miracle at Merion,” Hogan, the sentimental underdog, won the championship in a grueling three-way playoff. More U.S. Open victories followed in 1951 and 1953, years in which he also won the Masters. At the 1953 British Open in Carnoustie, a tabloid called him “Big Ben.” Hogan’s comeback was celebrated in Fort Worth with wins at Colonial in 1952, 1953, and 1959, reinforcing the course’s nickname, Hogan’s Alley.

Despite these successes, Hogan was in constant pain. He bandaged his legs from ankle to hip to control swelling. When putting, he had trouble focusing. According to Hogan biographer Curt Sampson, “Aspirin and Ben-Gay became as much a part of his day as cigarettes.” He averaged two packs a day, watching the smoke to read the direction of the wind, and he pitched ads for Chesterfield. In the pre-collision era, Hogan had played 30 tournaments a year. After convalescing, he cut the number to five.

Tiger Woods, during an interview with ESPN, compared his own recent comeback to Hogan’s return. “To ramp up for a few events a year as Mr. Hogan did ... there’s no reason I can’t do that,” he said. “I know the recipe for it.” Practice, practice and more practice.

Hollace Ava Weiner, an archivist and historian, is the author of “River Crest Country Club: The First 100 Years.”

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Tiger Woods’ Net Worth in 2022

Tiger Woods is considered to be one of the greatest golfers of all time, and he is one of the most well-known, famous, and successful athletes in history. In this post, however, we take a look at his journey to the top and Tiger Woods’ net worth in 2022.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Fort Worth, TX
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Fort Worth, TX
Sports
ClutchPoints

Tiger Woods’ status for PGA Championship, revealed

The status of 15-time major winner Tiger Woods for the upcoming PGA Championship at Southern Hills has been the biggest storyline in golf ever since his highly anticipated return to the Masters back in April. Woods, who has won the tournament four times in his career, scouted the Southern Hills course and played an 18-hole practice round at the site in late-April, actions that indicated that his participation would be likely. With the PGA Championship set to tee off on May 19, Southern Hills Country Club released the field for the major, as reported by the PGA Tour’s Twitter account.
GOLF
Golf Channel

'Bummed' Keegan Bradley still has two big reasons to smile after Wells Fargo runner-up

Keegan Bradley isn’t leaving TPC Potomac with the hardware. Two double bogeys and a tough break in a fairway bunker on his final hole made sure of that. “I didn’t play my best golf today,” said Bradley, whose 2-over 72 led him in a three-way tie for second, two shots behind Wells Fargo champion Max Homa. “It was choppy, and then I had a couple good stretches, but I had a chance there at the end, so I'm proud of that aspect of it. But I'm pretty bummed, I felt pretty good about this one.”
GOLF
GolfWRX

Multiple major champ latest player to join Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series

Another former world number one has signed up to play in the LIV Golf Series. Norman has been hinting that multiple former world number ones and former major champions would be joining the LIV Golf series, and the 37-year-old checks both of those boxes. While he hasn’t been in good...
GOLF
Golf Digest

Senior player's brutal putt off the green is a bad break for the ages

If Ken Duke is in 32nd place when this disaster happened, we’d have never seen it. But that’s what made it all the more painful. Duke was leading the Mitsubishi Electric Classic on Saturday, and thus giving himself a chance for his first PGA Tour Champions victory. What...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Glenn Ford
Person
Ben Hogan
Person
Anne Baxter
Person
Tiger Woods
Person
Alton Ochsner
Person
Sam Snead
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX13 reporter wins second place in local bodybuilding contest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 reporter Dominique Dillon took part in her first bodybuilding show over the weekend. Dillon competed in the NPC Memphis Bodybuilding Championship. The National Physique Committee is the largest amateur bodybuilding organization in the United States. Categories in the competition included Bodybuilding, Classic Physique, Physique, Fitness,...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

A Crazy Story From Rich Strike's Trainer Is Going Viral

Rich Strike won the Kentucky Derby in stunning fashion on Saturday afternoon. The 80-1 longshot horse came from behind to win the 2022 Kentucky Derby in crazy fashion at Churchill Downs on Saturday. It was such a crazy finish, in fact, that Rich Strike's trainer didn't even see it. "My...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Golf Balls#Golf Magazine#Air Force
Outsider.com

Kentucky Derby 2022: Mattress Mack Bets Staggering $1.5 Million on Epicenter to Win

The Houston businessman known as “Mattress Mack” bet so much money on Epicenter Saturday that he officially made the horse the favorite to win the Kentucky Derby. How much did he bet? Try $1.5 million, which took Epicenter from 5-1 to 9-2. But so much for favorites. Maybe Mattress Mack got a free mint julep at the race’s end to drown his sorrows. And bartender, keep them coming for Epicenter trainer Steve Asmussen.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Cadillac
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
1K+
Followers
336
Post
284K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy