The behavior of Cleveland Browns General Manager Andrew Berry, Coach Kevin Stefanski and the Haslams is repugnant. Aside from spending a ridiculous amount of money on Deshaun Watson despite the sexual misconduct allegations against him, and edging out players like Jarvis Landry to help fund it, what they’ve done to Baker Mayfield is evil. Like him, hate him, think he’s talented or not, you cannot question his devotion, passion, work ethic, toughness or integrity. For the first time since 1999, I am embarrassed to be a season ticket holder.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO