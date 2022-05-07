Saturday is Election Day in Texas. Here’s what to know about Fort Worth area races
Saturday is Election Day, with voters deciding constitutional amendments, bond proposals and city council and school board seats across Texas and Tarrant County.
Tarrant County voters may vote at any vote center, whose locations are chosen by the city or school district holding the election, according to the Tarrant County Elections Administration. Voting locations are listed on the Tarrant County Elections Administration website. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Voters will be choosing new mayors, council members, and deciding whether to approve new sales taxes, bond measures and charter amendments.
Fort Worth voters are asked to approve $560 million in bond proposals for road, park and police and fire department improvements . The city says it won’t have to raise taxes to pay for the bonds.
Additionally, voters will decide whether to approve two amendments to the Texas State Constitution that make changes to school district property taxes.
Here’s a look at the races across the county:
Texas Constitutional Amendments
Proposition 1 | School district property taxes for the elderly or disabled
This proposition would authorize the legislature to reduce the school district tax rate for elderly or disabled residents to match the tax break it gave other home owners in 2019. Elderly and disabled residents didn’t get this 2019 tax benefit because their property tax bills are capped at whatever their rate was when they first qualified for their elderly or disabled property tax exemption.
Proposition 2 | Homestead exemption increase
This proposition increases the homestead exemption for school property taxes from $25,000 to $40,000. This means if you qualify for a homestead exemption your home value will be $40,000 less than the appraised value for school property tax purposes.
For example, if I have a home worth $400,000 and I qualify for this exemption, my school district property taxes will be on $360,000 worth of value.
School districts
Arlington:
- Trustee, Place 4
- Trustee, Place 5
Azle
- School Trustee, Place 4
School Trustee, Place 5
School Trustee, Place 6
School Trustee Place 7
Birdville
- School Trustee, Place 6
- School Trustee, Place 7
Carroll
- School Trustee, Place 6
- School Trustee, Place 7
Crowley
Trustee, Place 5
Trustee, Place 6
Trustee, Place 7
Eagle Mountain-Saginaw
- School Board Trustee, Place 3
School Board Trustee, Place 4
School Board Trustee, Place 5
Proposition A: School facilities bond | $275,000,000
Fort Worth
- District 1 Trustee
District 4 Trustee
Grapevine-Colleyville
School Board Trustee, Place 3
School Board Trustee, Place 4
Keller
- Trustee, Place 1
Trustee, Place 2
Trustee, Place 3
Lewisville
Trustee, Place 3
Trustee, Place 4
Trustee, Place 5
Mansfield
- Trustee, Place 3
- Trustee, Place 4
- Trustee, Place 5
Trustee, Place 7
Northwest
School Trustee, Place 3
School Trustee, Place 4
White Settlement
School Board Trustee, Place 4
School Board Trustee, Place 5
Proposition A: School facilities bond | $115,000,000
Cities and Towns
Arlington
- Councilmember, District 1
Councilmember, District 2
Councilmember, District 6
Councilmember, District 7
Azle
- City Council Place 1
City Council Place 2
City Council Place 5
Proposition A: Street repair sales tax
Bedford
Councilmember, Place 3
Councilmember, Place 5
Colleyville
- Mayor
Councilmember, Place 1
Councilmember, Place 2
Dalworthington Gardens
Proposition A: Street repair sales tax
Alderman Place 1
Alderman Place 3
Alderman Place 5
Euless
- Councilmember, Place 1
- Councilmember, Place 3
Flower Mound
- Councilmember, Place 1
- Councilmember, Place 3
Forest Hill
- Mayor
- Councilmember, Place 4
- Councilmember, Place 5
- Councilmember, Place 6
Fort Worth
- City Council, District 4
- Propositions A-E: Municipal bonds | $560,000,000
- Propositions F: Mayor and city council pay
- Propositions G-R: Technical charter amendments
Grand Prairie
- Mayor
Councilmember, District 2
Councilmember, District 4
Haltom City
- Councilmember, Place 3
- Councilmember, Place 4
- Councilmember, Place 5
- Councilmember, Place 6
- Proposition A: City hall bond | $25,000,000
Proposition B: Mayoral term limits
Proposition C: Ballot qualification
Proposition D: Council compensation
Proposition E: City secretary residency
Haslet
- Councilmember, Place 1
- Councilmember, Place 3
- Councilmember, Place 5
Keller
- City Council, Place 3
City Council, Place 4
Kennedale
- Mayor
City Council, Place 2
City Council, Place 4
Lake Worth
- Councilmember, Place 1
- Councilmember, Place 3
- Councilmember, Place 5
Councilmember, Place 7
Mansfield
- Proposition A: Veterans’ memorial bond | $7,000,000
- Proposition B: Recreation center bond | $78,000,000
- Proposition C: Southwest community park and Skinner Sports Complex bond | $55,000,000
- Proposition D: Park trail bond | $10,500,000
- Proposition E: Miracle Field bond | $5,000,000
Town Council, Place 1
Town Council, Place 2
Town Council, Place 3
Pantego
- Mayor
- Town Council, Place 4
Richland Hills
- Mayor
Councilmember, Place 2
Councilmember, Place 4
Proposition A: Road repair sales tax
Roanoke
- Proposition A: Charter amendment | Mayoral vote
- Proposition B: Charter amendment | Mayoral vacancy
- Proposition C: Charter amendment | City council vacancy
- Proposition D: Sales Tax | Dissolve economic development corporation
- Proposition E: Sales Tax | Establish crime control and prevention district
River Oaks
- Councilmember, Place 1
- Councilmember, Place 3
Saginaw
- Councilmember, Place 1
- Councilmember, Place 3
Councilmember, Place 5
Trophy Club
- Town Council, Place 5
- Town Council, Place 6
- Proposition A: Continue crime control and prevention district
Proposition B: Street repair sales tax
Watuga
- Councilmember, Place 1
- Councilmember, Place 2
- Councilmember, Place 6
Councilmember, Place 7
Westlake
- Mayor
- Council Member (Pick none, one or two)
Westworth Village
- City Council, Place 2
City Council, Place 3
City Council, Place 4
Municipal Untility District
Trophy Club
- Director for Place 3
- Director for Place 4
- Director for Place 5
