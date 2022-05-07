Saturday is Election Day in Texas. Here’s what to know about Fort Worth area races

Saturday is Election Day, with voters deciding constitutional amendments, bond proposals and city council and school board seats across Texas and Tarrant County.

Tarrant County voters may vote at any vote center, whose locations are chosen by the city or school district holding the election, according to the Tarrant County Elections Administration. Voting locations are listed on the Tarrant County Elections Administration website. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Voters will be choosing new mayors, council members, and deciding whether to approve new sales taxes, bond measures and charter amendments.

Fort Worth voters are asked to approve $560 million in bond proposals for road, park and police and fire department improvements . The city says it won’t have to raise taxes to pay for the bonds.

Additionally, voters will decide whether to approve two amendments to the Texas State Constitution that make changes to school district property taxes.

Here’s a look at the races across the county:

Texas Constitutional Amendments

Proposition 1 | School district property taxes for the elderly or disabled

This proposition would authorize the legislature to reduce the school district tax rate for elderly or disabled residents to match the tax break it gave other home owners in 2019. Elderly and disabled residents didn’t get this 2019 tax benefit because their property tax bills are capped at whatever their rate was when they first qualified for their elderly or disabled property tax exemption.

Proposition 2 | Homestead exemption increase

This proposition increases the homestead exemption for school property taxes from $25,000 to $40,000. This means if you qualify for a homestead exemption your home value will be $40,000 less than the appraised value for school property tax purposes.

For example, if I have a home worth $400,000 and I qualify for this exemption, my school district property taxes will be on $360,000 worth of value.

School districts

Arlington:

Trustee, Place 4

Trustee, Place 5

Azle

School Trustee, Place 4

School Trustee, Place 5

School Trustee, Place 6

School Trustee Place 7

Birdville

School Trustee, Place 6

School Trustee, Place 7

Carroll

School Trustee, Place 6

School Trustee, Place 7

Crowley

Trustee, Place 5

Trustee, Place 6

Trustee, Place 7

Eagle Mountain-Saginaw

School Board Trustee, Place 3

School Board Trustee, Place 4

School Board Trustee, Place 5

Proposition A: School facilities bond | $275,000,000

Fort Worth

District 1 Trustee

District 4 Trustee

Grapevine-Colleyville

School Board Trustee, Place 3

School Board Trustee, Place 4

Keller

Trustee, Place 1

Trustee, Place 2

Trustee, Place 3

Lewisville

Trustee, Place 3

Trustee, Place 4

Trustee, Place 5

Mansfield

Trustee, Place 3

Trustee, Place 4

Trustee, Place 5

Trustee, Place 7

Northwest

School Trustee, Place 3

School Trustee, Place 4

White Settlement

School Board Trustee, Place 4

School Board Trustee, Place 5

Proposition A: School facilities bond | $115,000,000

Cities and Towns

Arlington

Councilmember, District 1

Councilmember, District 2

Councilmember, District 6

Councilmember, District 7

Azle

City Council Place 1

City Council Place 2

City Council Place 5

Proposition A: Street repair sales tax

Bedford

Councilmember, Place 3

Councilmember, Place 5

Colleyville

Mayor

Councilmember, Place 1

Councilmember, Place 2

Dalworthington Gardens

Proposition A: Street repair sales tax

Alderman Place 1

Alderman Place 3

Alderman Place 5

Euless

Councilmember, Place 1

Councilmember, Place 3

Flower Mound

Councilmember, Place 1

Councilmember, Place 3

Forest Hill

Mayor

Councilmember, Place 4

Councilmember, Place 5

Councilmember, Place 6

Fort Worth

City Council, District 4

Propositions A-E: Municipal bonds | $560,000,000

Propositions F: Mayor and city council pay

Propositions G-R: Technical charter amendments

Grand Prairie

Mayor

Councilmember, District 2

Councilmember, District 4

Haltom City

Councilmember, Place 3

Councilmember, Place 4

Councilmember, Place 5

Councilmember, Place 6

Proposition A: City hall bond | $25,000,000

Proposition B: Mayoral term limits

Proposition C: Ballot qualification

Proposition D: Council compensation

Proposition E: City secretary residency

Haslet

Councilmember, Place 1

Councilmember, Place 3

Councilmember, Place 5

Keller

City Council, Place 3

City Council, Place 4

Kennedale

Mayor

City Council, Place 2

City Council, Place 4

Lake Worth

Councilmember, Place 1

Councilmember, Place 3

Councilmember, Place 5

Councilmember, Place 7

Mansfield

Proposition A: Veterans’ memorial bond | $7,000,000

Proposition B: Recreation center bond | $78,000,000

Proposition C: Southwest community park and Skinner Sports Complex bond | $55,000,000

Proposition D: Park trail bond | $10,500,000

Proposition E: Miracle Field bond | $5,000,000

Town Council, Place 1

Town Council, Place 2

Town Council, Place 3

Pantego

Mayor

Town Council, Place 4

Richland Hills

Mayor

Councilmember, Place 2

Councilmember, Place 4

Proposition A: Road repair sales tax

Roanoke

Proposition A: Charter amendment | Mayoral vote

Proposition B: Charter amendment | Mayoral vacancy

Proposition C: Charter amendment | City council vacancy

Proposition D: Sales Tax | Dissolve economic development corporation

Proposition E: Sales Tax | Establish crime control and prevention district

River Oaks

Councilmember, Place 1

Councilmember, Place 3

Saginaw

Councilmember, Place 1

Councilmember, Place 3

Councilmember, Place 5

Trophy Club

Town Council, Place 5

Town Council, Place 6

Proposition A: Continue crime control and prevention district

Proposition B: Street repair sales tax

Watuga

Councilmember, Place 1

Councilmember, Place 2

Councilmember, Place 6

Councilmember, Place 7

Westlake

Mayor

Council Member (Pick none, one or two)

Westworth Village

City Council, Place 2

City Council, Place 3

City Council, Place 4

Municipal Untility District

Trophy Club