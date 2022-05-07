ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Saturday is Election Day in Texas. Here’s what to know about Fort Worth area races

By Harrison Mantas
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xBKcN_0fW17LMd00

Saturday is Election Day, with voters deciding constitutional amendments, bond proposals and city council and school board seats across Texas and Tarrant County.

Tarrant County voters may vote at any vote center, whose locations are chosen by the city or school district holding the election, according to the Tarrant County Elections Administration. Voting locations are listed on the Tarrant County Elections Administration website. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Voters will be choosing new mayors, council members, and deciding whether to approve new sales taxes, bond measures and charter amendments.

Fort Worth voters are asked to approve $560 million in bond proposals for road, park and police and fire department improvements . The city says it won’t have to raise taxes to pay for the bonds.

Additionally, voters will decide whether to approve two amendments to the Texas State Constitution that make changes to school district property taxes.

Here’s a look at the races across the county:

Texas Constitutional Amendments

Proposition 1 | School district property taxes for the elderly or disabled

This proposition would authorize the legislature to reduce the school district tax rate for elderly or disabled residents to match the tax break it gave other home owners in 2019. Elderly and disabled residents didn’t get this 2019 tax benefit because their property tax bills are capped at whatever their rate was when they first qualified for their elderly or disabled property tax exemption.

Proposition 2 | Homestead exemption increase

This proposition increases the homestead exemption for school property taxes from $25,000 to $40,000. This means if you qualify for a homestead exemption your home value will be $40,000 less than the appraised value for school property tax purposes.

For example, if I have a home worth $400,000 and I qualify for this exemption, my school district property taxes will be on $360,000 worth of value.

School districts

Arlington:

  • Trustee, Place 4
  • Trustee, Place 5

Azle

  • School Trustee, Place 4

  • School Trustee, Place 5

  • School Trustee, Place 6

  • School Trustee Place 7

Birdville

  • School Trustee, Place 6
  • School Trustee, Place 7

Carroll

  • School Trustee, Place 6
  • School Trustee, Place 7

Crowley

  • Trustee, Place 5

  • Trustee, Place 6

  • Trustee, Place 7

Eagle Mountain-Saginaw

  • School Board Trustee, Place 3

  • School Board Trustee, Place 4

  • School Board Trustee, Place 5

  • Proposition A: School facilities bond | $275,000,000

Fort Worth

  • District 1 Trustee

  • District 4 Trustee

Grapevine-Colleyville

  • School Board Trustee, Place 3

  • School Board Trustee, Place 4

Keller

  • Trustee, Place 1

  • Trustee, Place 2

  • Trustee, Place 3

Lewisville

  • Trustee, Place 3

  • Trustee, Place 4

  • Trustee, Place 5

Mansfield

  • Trustee, Place 3
  • Trustee, Place 4
  • Trustee, Place 5

  • Trustee, Place 7

Northwest

  • School Trustee, Place 3

  • School Trustee, Place 4

White Settlement

  • School Board Trustee, Place 4

  • School Board Trustee, Place 5

  • Proposition A: School facilities bond | $115,000,000

Cities and Towns

Arlington

  • Councilmember, District 1

  • Councilmember, District 2

  • Councilmember, District 6

  • Councilmember, District 7

Azle

  • City Council Place 1

  • City Council Place 2

  • City Council Place 5

  • Proposition A: Street repair sales tax

Bedford

  • Councilmember, Place 3

  • Councilmember, Place 5

Colleyville

  • Mayor

  • Councilmember, Place 1

  • Councilmember, Place 2

Dalworthington Gardens

  • Proposition A: Street repair sales tax

  • Alderman Place 1

  • Alderman Place 3

  • Alderman Place 5

Euless

  • Councilmember, Place 1
  • Councilmember, Place 3

Flower Mound

  • Councilmember, Place 1
  • Councilmember, Place 3

Forest Hill

  • Mayor
  • Councilmember, Place 4
  • Councilmember, Place 5
  • Councilmember, Place 6

Fort Worth

  • City Council, District 4
  • Propositions A-E: Municipal bonds | $560,000,000
  • Propositions F: Mayor and city council pay
  • Propositions G-R: Technical charter amendments

Grand Prairie

  • Mayor

  • Councilmember, District 2

  • Councilmember, District 4

Haltom City

  • Councilmember, Place 3
  • Councilmember, Place 4
  • Councilmember, Place 5
  • Councilmember, Place 6
  • Proposition A: City hall bond | $25,000,000

  • Proposition B: Mayoral term limits

  • Proposition C: Ballot qualification

  • Proposition D: Council compensation

  • Proposition E: City secretary residency

Haslet

  • Councilmember, Place 1
  • Councilmember, Place 3
  • Councilmember, Place 5

Keller

  • City Council, Place 3

  • City Council, Place 4

Kennedale

  • Mayor

  • City Council, Place 2

  • City Council, Place 4

Lake Worth

  • Councilmember, Place 1
  • Councilmember, Place 3
  • Councilmember, Place 5

  • Councilmember, Place 7

Mansfield

  • Proposition A: Veterans’ memorial bond | $7,000,000
  • Proposition B: Recreation center bond | $78,000,000
  • Proposition C: Southwest community park and Skinner Sports Complex bond | $55,000,000
  • Proposition D: Park trail bond | $10,500,000
  • Proposition E: Miracle Field bond | $5,000,000

  • Town Council, Place 1

  • Town Council, Place 2

  • Town Council, Place 3

Pantego

  • Mayor
  • Town Council, Place 4

Richland Hills

  • Mayor

  • Councilmember, Place 2

  • Councilmember, Place 4

  • Proposition A: Road repair sales tax

Roanoke

  • Proposition A: Charter amendment | Mayoral vote
  • Proposition B: Charter amendment | Mayoral vacancy
  • Proposition C: Charter amendment | City council vacancy
  • Proposition D: Sales Tax | Dissolve economic development corporation
  • Proposition E: Sales Tax | Establish crime control and prevention district

River Oaks

  • Councilmember, Place 1
  • Councilmember, Place 3

Saginaw

  • Councilmember, Place 1
  • Councilmember, Place 3

  • Councilmember, Place 5

Trophy Club

  • Town Council, Place 5
  • Town Council, Place 6
  • Proposition A: Continue crime control and prevention district

  • Proposition B: Street repair sales tax

Watuga

  • Councilmember, Place 1
  • Councilmember, Place 2
  • Councilmember, Place 6

  • Councilmember, Place 7

Westlake

  • Mayor
  • Council Member (Pick none, one or two)

Westworth Village

  • City Council, Place 2

  • City Council, Place 3

  • City Council, Place 4

Municipal Untility District

Trophy Club

  • Director for Place 3
  • Director for Place 4
  • Director for Place 5

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Tarrant County, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
County
Tarrant County, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Elections
Fort Worth, TX
Government
City
Fort Worth, TX
Tarrant County, TX
Elections
Local
Texas Elections
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Day#Legislature#City Council#Municipal Bonds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
a-z-animals.com

The Top 4 Most Alligator Infested Lakes In Texas

Most people have feared alligators, whether they may be the young or the old. These big and ferocious creatures are carnivores, meaning that their diet consists of a mix of fish and other invertebrates. Other species, such as birds, frogs, and mammals, may be in for their most terrible day when they come to the water’s edge and become supper for alligators!
TEXAS STATE
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
1K+
Followers
336
Post
284K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy