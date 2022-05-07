How to watch Charlotte FC’s MLS match vs Inter Miami on TV. Here’s how to find it

Charlotte FC (3-6-1) returns to Bank of America Stadium this weekend after playing its last three Major League Soccer matches on the road.

The expansion club, which sits 11th of 14 teams in the Eastern Conference, will host David Beckham’s Inter Miami CF (3-5-1), which is currently ranked 12th in the conference.

The match is Saturday, May 7th at 3:30 p.m. on UniMás, TUDN and TUDN’s Twitter.

Miami will be down key striker Gonzalo Higuaín, who is out with a thigh contusion, and it will possibly be missing forward Leo Campana due to a lower leg injury. Inter winger Robbie Robinson is expected to return to play.

Charlotte is looking to take advantage of other absences in Miami’s back line, especially with the arrival of former Colorado Rapids forward Andre Shinyashiki to Charlotte this week. Polish winger Kamil Jóźwiak could also see more minutes after multiple weeks training with the team and learning its system.

“With the information that we have, we can guess,” Charlotte FC head coach Miguel Ángel Ramírez said this week about an unpredictable Miami lineup. “We prepare (for) the game, and as I said the other week, this group is mature enough to face any situation.”

Charlotte players Vinicius Mello (left foot surgery), Chris Hegardt (left knee surgery) and Adam Armour (left knee injury) are out for longer-term injury recoveries, although Ramirez said Thursday that Mello and Hegardt could both return to training in the next one to two weeks. Winger Yordy Reyna is also questionable with a lower leg injury, but participated in training this week.

Armour tore his meniscus while playing in Charlotte’s U.S. Open Cup match against the Greenville Triumph two weeks ago, and the club said that he underwent successful surgery earlier in the week that included an ACL reconstruction and meniscal repair. He’s expected to miss the remainder of the season.

But Charlotte has an opportunity to pick up three points at home against a partially depleted traveling Miami team. The home crowd has helped make a difference.

“The confidence and the support that we have here at home, of course, we don’t have away,” Ramírez said. “And playing in front of our people and feel the support and love from out people, is amazing for us.”

The match will be broadcast on WAXN in the Charlotte area, WCIV (Charleston, SC), WACH (Columbia, SC), WLOS (Greenville-Spartanburg, SC), WNGT (Raleigh-Durham, NC).

The team will also live-stream the game on its website for zip codes in local markets.

CHARLOTT FC INJURY REPORT VS MIAMI

OUT

Vinicius Mello (left foot surgery)

Chris Hegardt (left knee surgery)

Adam Armour (left knee injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Yordy Reyna (lower leg injury)

HOW TO WATCH CHARLOTTE FC

The match will be nationally broadcast on UniMás, TUDN and TUDN’s Twitter. Charlotte FC will livestream the match online at www.charlottefootballclub.com/live or via the Charlotte FC App in certain zip codes .

HOW TO LISTEN TO CHARLOTTE FC ON THE RADIO

You can listen to the match on sports radio WFNZ 610AM/92.7FM. The on-air talent will be Will Palaszczuk (play-by-play) and Jessica Charman (color).