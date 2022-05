In this week's the East End, News 12's Doug Geed takes a look at a farm that grows plants and herbs for medicinal use. Nicole Orens-Williams took an interest in medicinal plants. When she couldn't find what she was looking for at local farms, she started growing her own. Eventually she started selling them. Now she and her husband run Herricks Lane Farm in Jamesport, which is adjacent to the horse farm where they live.

JAMESPORT, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO