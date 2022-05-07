Possible record breaking temperatures and blowing dust for tomorrow

Good afternoon, everyone!

Temperatures are hot today in Amarillo. Winds are strong from the west-southwest today around 24 mph. The high for tomorrow will be around 99 degrees. We also expect other temperatures in the area to be in the high 90’s and even triple digit range. We will continue to stay in the 90’s this week. With more thunderstorms possible Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and maybe even Saturday. Windy conditions will also be in play for us all this week from the southwest. Blowing dust might also be possible for tomorrow. For more News, Weather, and Sports download the KAMR local 4 weather app, or visit us here at myhighplains.com.

Have a wonderful and safe Mother’s Day, everyone!

Meteorologist Christian O Rangel