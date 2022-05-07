No KU Jayhawks enter transfer portal by deadline: ‘Our team is not set by any stretch’

We’ve made note many times since the completion of the 2021-2022 NCAA basketball season, one that was magical at times, but ended with disappointment, as Buzz Williams’ A&M hoops squad was inexplicably left out of the NCAA tournament, and came up one shot short of victory in the NIT championship game, that the Aggie basketball program had some rebuilding to do. They took a big step in the right direction on Sunday, as they nabbed a big time commitment out of the transfer portal, as former Arkansas guard, Khalen “KK” Robinson announced his intentions to make the move to Aggie Land. WMG.. pic.twitter.com/I5BWBgUOhd — Kk Robinson (@onekrob2) May 8, 2022 Robinson, a former 4-star point guard prospect out of Oak Hill Academy in Bryant, Arkansas brings big time upside at a position where the Aggies lacked much quality, and along with other transfer portal pickups over the last few weeks, should put A&M in a solid position for the 2022-23 season.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO