ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

No KU Jayhawks enter transfer portal by deadline: ‘Our team is not set by any stretch’

By Gary Bedore
Wichita Eagle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe May 1 deadline for college basketball players to enter the NCAA transfer portal and still be eligible to play during the 2022-23 season has passed with no Kansas Jayhawks electing to switch schools. That’s in contrast to a year ago, when KU lost five players to the portal...

www.kansas.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: New Commitment Prediction Made For Arch Manning

In the latest turn in the high-profile recruiting of Arch Manning, one school has quickly separated itself in the eyes of On3 Sports' Recruiting Prediction Machine. According to college football recruiting analyst Gerry Hamilton, the Texas Longhorns are the most likely to land the five-star QB, as it stands now.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Standout Transfer Wide Receiver Is Down To 2 Teams

Former UCF standout Jaylon Robinson is one of the top available wide receivers in the NCAA transfer portal. Robinson, who began his college career at Oklahoma in 2018, has reportedly taken official visits to Ole Miss, Tennessee and TCU. A new report indicates he has narrowed his options down to the first two programs.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

ESPN Computer Predicts College Football's 10 Worst Teams

The 2022 college football regular season will be here before you know it. Spring football has wrapped up across the country, with preseason camps set to begin in a couple of months. The regular season will start in early September. Who's going to be among the worst teams in college...
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lawrence, KS
Sports
State
Indiana State
Lawrence, KS
College Basketball
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas College Sports
Local
Kansas Basketball
Lawrence, KS
Basketball
Local
Kansas College Basketball
City
Lawrence, KS
Lawrence, KS
College Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Aggie basketball lands another big time transfer target

We’ve made note many times since the completion of the 2021-2022 NCAA basketball season, one that was magical at times, but ended with disappointment, as Buzz Williams’ A&M hoops squad was inexplicably left out of the NCAA tournament, and came up one shot short of victory in the NIT championship game, that the Aggie basketball program had some rebuilding to do. They took a big step in the right direction on Sunday, as they nabbed a big time commitment out of the transfer portal, as former Arkansas guard, Khalen “KK” Robinson announced his intentions to make the move to Aggie Land. WMG.. pic.twitter.com/I5BWBgUOhd — Kk Robinson (@onekrob2) May 8, 2022 Robinson, a former 4-star point guard prospect out of Oak Hill Academy in Bryant, Arkansas brings big time upside at a position where the Aggies lacked much quality, and along with other transfer portal pickups over the last few weeks, should put A&M in a solid position for the 2022-23 season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Independent

A quiet coed accused a beloved college football player of rape. His teammate put his career on the line to support her

It’s still unusual now, and it was virtually unheard of back then – but, then again, neither Betsy Sailor nor Irv Pankey had been known for following the paths well travelled in late 1970s America. Ms Sailor, one of the few female business administration majors at Penn State, had mustered the courage to accuse one of the school’s football players – a stranger to her – of raping her at knifepoint in her own home. Mr Pankey, who was just one of a dozen Black football players on the college’s juggernaut of a team, heard Ms Sailor’s evidence in court...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former Tennessee Titans defensive lineman found shot and killed in Dallas

Former Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Du’Vonta Lampkin was found shot to death in Dallas on Thursday Night. According to reports, the 25 year old massive defensive tackle who played college football at Oklahoma was staying at an Airbnb that friends had rented for him while he moved into a new apartment.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Self
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Mother Who Went Viral At NFL Draft

Happy Mother's Day, everyone. Earlier this spring, the mother of Michigan Wolverines standout Aidan Hutchinson went viral at the 2022 NFL Draft, where her son was a top draft pick. Hutchinson's mom, Melissa, went viral on social media after her son was the No. 2 overall pick by the Detroit...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

College Football World Pays Tribute To Lane Kiffin Today

Fresh off one of the most successful college football seasons in Ole Miss history, fans wished Lane Kiffin a very happy birthday on Monday. The 47-year-old is one of the more polarizing figures in the sport, but it's hard to argue he didn't bring an excitement down to Oxford, Mississippi.
OXFORD, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Recruiting#No Ku Jayhawks#Kansas Jayhawks
The Spun

Look: High School Football Coach Calls Out Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders called out high school football programs on social media earlier this week. The former NFL star turned college football head coach wants his program, Jackson State, to receive the same amount of respect as the Ohio States and the Alabamas of the world when they're at high school programs.
NFL
The Oklahoman

Oklahoma State Cowboys Sports Minute

Bad news on the softball side as No. 7-ranked Oklahoma State was swept in a Big 12 series by No. 1-ranked Oklahoma in Norman. The Cowgirls used its top pitcher, Kelly Maxwell, in two games but failed to keep the lethal Sooners lineup from doing damage. OU outscored OSU 18-4...
NORMAN, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NFL Analysis Network

NFL Analyst Makes Massive Prediction For Chiefs’ Skyy Moore

A lot of what dictates how successful a rookie can be is where they land. Some teams are excellent at identifying exact needs and players that will fit those needs, leading to production right out of the gate. Other teams aren’t as successful, leading to young players struggling early on before breaking out with a new organization. One of the best potential fits for any young player right now happens to be the Kansas City Chiefs.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

SportsBeat KC podcast: Get to know Chiefs’ rookie class & The Star’s new beat writer

Chiefs rookie minicamp came to a conclusion on Monday and we got to know the team’s draft class and first-year players a little better. On today’s SportsBeat KC podcast, we’ll hear from drafted players Jaylen Watson, a cornerback from Washington State, running back Isiah Pacheco from Rutgers and wide receiver Skyy Moore from Western Michigan. They flashed their personalities, especially when discussing their feelings about Mother’s Day.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy