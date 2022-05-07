ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zionsville, IN

Zionsville resident reaches Yoga Warrior semifinals

By Current Publishing
Current Publishing
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZionsville resident Gretchen Clore discovered her passion for yoga early in life in a book by Beverly and Vidal Sassoon. As a child, she said she practiced yoga in her home to help her cope with the struggles of growing up poor and dealing with her father’s bipolar disorder. Years later,...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yoga Journal#La Fitness#Yoga Warrior#Yogaworks#Recreation#The Veterans Yoga Project
