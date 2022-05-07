ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

39 Affordable Amazon Finds That Make Me Feel Like I’m Shopping at Revolve

By Marenah Dobin
E! News
E! News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold...

www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Revolve
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Footwear News

Messy Dollar Tree Store Run By ‘Only One’ Worker Goes Viral After Customers Stock Shelves to Help Out

Click here to read the full article. A Dollar Tree store has gone viral on TikTok after video showed messy conditions at Austin, Texas-area location that’s been described as being run by only one employee, according to the clip. @x_bazan06 This is wrong guys :(. #fyp #austin #dollartreehacks ♬ original sound – Felipe_bazan In the video posted on April 30, TikTok creator Felipe films throughout the dollar store’s aisles, showing loose products strewn about the floor alongside countless boxes of unpacked merchandise. In the video, which now has more than 3.4 million views, a worker named Maggie explains that she’s...
AUSTIN, TX
E! News

Chrishell Stause Jokes About Adopting "Bundle of Joy" With G Flip—But It’s Not What You Think

Watch: Chrishell Stause Reveals Surprising New Romance With G Flip. Chrishell Stause and G Flip are already joking about growing their family. On May 9, comedian Grace Kuhlenschmidt posted a seemingly-photoshopped screenshot of an article "from Yahoo! Entertainment" that proclaimed Chrishell and G Flip have adopted her. And it seems the couple, who confirmed their romance last week, are totally on board—with the bit, at least.
CELEBRITIES
ELLE DECOR

I Was Raised as a Hoarder. I’ve Learned to Find Beauty in the Chaos

Above: A mix of ephemera accumulated over decades by the author. Recently, a 17-year-old neighbor came by to babysit for the first time. As she was leaving, she said, shyly, “I love your decor. Can I ask where you got the old things in your apartment?” I was very flattered but didn’t know how to answer: My family and stuff have a sort of complicated relationship.
Pocono Update

Creating A Perfect Mother's Day Last Minute

Mother's Day is the celebration of motherhood, the time to show your appreciation for your mother, grandmother, and possibly great grandmother. Moms don't get enough credit, but luckily you have one day a year to honor your beloved maternal figure, and these are some secrets to how you can.
Sourcing Journal

Star Design Expert Nate Berkus Bring Celebrity Power to mDesign

Click here to read the full article. The new Nate Home collection for mDesign will launch next year and include bedding, bath, and home organization products. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalWalmart Lands HGTV Stars for New Outdoor Decor LineClothing, Home Goods Spending Softened in March'It's Still Bad': Supply Chain Giving High Point Market Attendees Hard TimeBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
HOME & GARDEN
E! News

E! News

172K+
Followers
44K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy