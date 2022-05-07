COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

One woman was arrested in Columbia early Saturday morning, after crashing her car into a house on Washington Avenue.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. on Saturday, as neighbors told ABC 17 News crews, they were woken up by the crash and called 911.

The Columbia Police Department along with Columbia Fire and MU Health Care all responded to the scene.

No injuries were reported as a result of the crash, according to the Columbia Police Department.

The car appeared to have run off the road before hitting a fence, eventually striking a house on Washington Avenue.

Officers were also able to confirm one person was arrested, however were unable to provide any additional details as to what she was arrested for.

ABC 17 News has reached back out to the department, for any additional information on arrests and charges.

The post Woman arrested in Columbia after crashing car into house Saturday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS .