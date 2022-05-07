Tucker Carlson is the No. 1 champion of this leading far-right conspiracy

As part of a three-part in-depth investigation, The New York Times says it analyzed 1,150 episodes of Tucker Carlson Tonight and found, unsurprisingly, that the Fox News host has taken fringe beliefs and brought them to a mainstream audience. Carlson, according to The Times' Nicholas Confessore, "has constructed what may be the most racist show in the history of cable news — and also, by some measures, the most successful. Though he frequently declares himself an enemy of prejudice — 'We don’t judge them by group, and we don’t judge them on their race,' Mr. Carlson explained to an interviewer a few weeks before accusing impoverished immigrants of making America dirty — his show teaches loathing and fear. Night after night, hour by hour, Mr. Carlson warns his viewers that they inhabit a civilization under siege — by violent Black Lives Matter protesters in American cities, by diseased migrants from south of the border, by refugees importing alien cultures, and by tech companies and cultural elites who will silence them, or label them racist, if they complain." Confessore adds: "Alchemizing media power into political influence, Mr. Carlson stands in a nativist American tradition that runs from Father Coughlin to Patrick J. Buchanan. Now Mr. Carlson’s on-air technique — gleefully courting blowback, then fashioning himself as his aggrieved viewers’ partner in victimhood — has helped position him, as much as anyone, to inherit the populist movement that grew up around Mr. Trump. At a moment when white backlash is the jet fuel of a Republican Party striving to return to power in Washington, he has become the pre-eminent champion of Americans who feel most threatened by the rising power of Black and brown citizens. To channel their fear into ratings, Mr. Carlson has adopted the rhetorical tropes and exotic fixations of white nationalists, who have watched gleefully from the fringes of public life as he popularizes their ideas. Mr. Carlson sometimes refers to 'legacy Americans,' a dog-whistle term that, before he began using it on his show last fall, appeared almost exclusively in white nationalist outlets like The Daily Stormer, The New York Times found." ALSO: The Times also documents how Carlson lashes out at Fox News colleagues who criticize him.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 10 DAYS AGO