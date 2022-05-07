ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucker Carlson is the No. 1 champion of this leading far-right conspiracy

By Cynthia Miller-Idriss
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore he was indicted on charges of killing 22 people and injuring 26 others in an El Paso, Texas, Walmart in 2019, the identified gunman had been linked to a document posted online that referred to a “Hispanic invasion of Texas.” The motivation behind that horrific incident — that there is...

Comments / 384

time traveler
3d ago

don't worry people the Ministry of Truth will clear all of this up, because you won't be able to ask questions, show conflicting facts , or talk about issues if you're not a parrot

Reply(15)
108
Fly Over Country
3d ago

Why does the left choose to silence Fox News , the have MSNBC,CNN, ABC, CBS ,NBC , PBS, the New York Times, Et al , lying and misinforming for the democrats. The Washington post has given lots of pinocchios to the Biden administration. The left cannot tolerate any dissent , therefore the resort to name calling, shouting down, boycotts to try and silence any difference of opinion

Reply(47)
111
Jason Bennett
4d ago

Whether or not it’s some grand conspiracy, it is happening. I watched my home town change drastically over a twenty year span. Working in construction for most of my life, I actually heard contractors say on numerous occasions “white guys don’t want to work”. It wasn’t that white guys didn’t want to work, it was that they wanted to work in decent conditions, for wages commensurate with their skills and experience, and if their needs weren’t met they had something to say about it.

Reply(7)
46
The Independent

Voices: Marjorie Taylor Greene is finally facing some consequences. Her insurrectionist friends might soon, too

This week, Marjorie Taylor Greene finally faced some consequences for her support of the January 6 insurrection. Free Speech for People, an election and campaign finance reform organization, brought a lawsuit on behalf of state voters. They argued that Greene’s comments and actions violate the 14th Amendment, which holds that anyone “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” is barred from running for federal or state office. Greene is implicated in the planning of the event that became the riot, and has also defended the insurrection in the recent past, saying it was in line with the Declaration of Independence’s call to...
POLITICS
Vice

‘She Needs to Be Executed’: The Far-Right Is Doxxing School Officials They Think Are ‘Groomers’

Right-wing figures like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Fox News hosts Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham have spent the last month boosting the conspiracy theory that anyone opposed to anti-LGBTQ legislation is a “groomer” or a “pedophile.” This has already led to real-life protests, but on far-right forums like Patriots.win and Gab, there’s been a significant spike in ultra-violent rhetoric, with users posting threats against specific teachers, Disney employees, and lawmakers, according to a new report from public-interest research group Advance Democracy, Inc. which shared its findings exclusively with VICE News.
SOCIETY
Comments / 0

