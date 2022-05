CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Multiple emergency responders were searching in the Cedar River in Cedar Rapids on Saturday afternoon after a report of a truck in the water. At around 7:13 a.m., emergency responders received the initial report of the vehicle in the water about a mile upstream in the Cedar River from the Edgewood Road bridge. Officials said that a truck was completely submerged under several feet of water, though it was initially unclear if anybody was inside.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO