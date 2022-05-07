ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, IA

Shelby County Supervisors approve Appointments

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
(Harlan) The Shelby County Board of Supervisors approved seven representatives to the Zoning Commission.

Shelby County Zoning Commissioner Tony Buman presented the Board of Supervisors with the following representatives. Duane Errett, Roger Kenkel, Kirk Petersen, Keith Burchette, JoAnn Barganquast, Stacey Ferry, and Shawn Carter.

The Zoning Commission reviews and makes recommendations to the Board of Supervisors regarding the Zoning Ordinance itself, including changes to the map. They’re the group that needs to approve the Urban Renewal updates. They would be the committee that makes recommendations on the work this summer regarding wind turbines, solar, and future small businesses.

Additionally, the Supervisors approved the following appointments to the Board of Adjustment, Jason Kopiasz, Betty Larsen, Vicki Errett, Robert Burton, and Tammy Haake. This board decides on zoning rules, setbacks from property lines, conditional use permits, and other decisions affecting property owners in the unincorporated areas of Shelby County.

The Supervisors unanimously approved all of the appointments.

Atlantic, IA
