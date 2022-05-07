ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del Norte County, CA

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Del Norte Interior by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-08 04:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Currituck by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 03:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Currituck WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North to northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-11 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northwest Deserts; Northwest Plateau WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 50 expected. * WHERE...Northwest Plateau and Northwest Deserts. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 8 PM MST today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Dust likely originating off Red Lake which could greatly reduce the visibility on Pierce Ferry Road and Antares Road.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Dust Storm Warning issued for Riverside by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 16:09:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Riverside The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Riverside County in southern California * Until 600 PM PDT. * At 405 PM PDT, blowing sand was severely impacting visibility on Interstate 10 between North Palm Springs and Thousand Palms. Other roadways between these areas will be impacted. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...CalTrans. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. Locations impacted include Northeastern Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Palm Desert, Desert Hot Springs, Rancho Mirage, North Palm Springs, Whitewater, Sky Valley and Thousand Palms. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
County
Del Norte County, CA
State
California State
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Esmeralda and Central Nye County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-11 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Esmeralda and Central Nye County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Esmeralda and Central Nye County. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 8 PM PDT today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Patchy blowing dust may reduce visibilities on roadways.
ESMERALDA COUNTY, NV
#Winter Weather Advisory#Norte#Del Norte Interior
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Cheyenne, Kit Carson County, Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Avoid creating sparks, including from chains dragging off of vehicles. Take notice of any local burn bans. Target Area: Cheyenne; Kit Carson County; Yuma RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 252...253 AND 254 FIRE WEATHER WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 252...253 AND 254 * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 252 Yuma Fire Weather Zone 253 Kit Carson and Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. * Winds...Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 7 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Rawlins by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Rawlins FIRE WEATHER WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 002 AND 080 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IS CANCELLED FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 002 AND 080 The National Weather Service in Goodland has cancelled the Fire Weather Watch. * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 002 Rawlins. In Nebraska...Fire Weather Zone 080 Hitchcock. * Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 11 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
RAWLINS COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lander Foothills, Upper Wind River Basin, Wind River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 02:54:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lander Foothills; Upper Wind River Basin; Wind River Basin Strong Winds Expected Thursday This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Northwest wind, with gusts of 40 to 50 mph. * WHERE...The Wind River Basin, including Dubois, Riverton and Lander. * WHEN...Late Thursday morning into early Thursday evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Impacts mainly to transportation. There will likely be control issues for lightweight and high-profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for North Big Horn Basin, Southeast Big Horn Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 02:54:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: North Big Horn Basin; Southeast Big Horn Basin Strong Winds Expected Thursday This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Northwest wind, with gusts of 40 to 50 mph. * WHERE...Eastern portions of the Bighorn Basin. * WHEN...Through the day Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Impacts mainly to transportation. There will likely be control issues for lightweight and high-profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
BIG HORN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Westchester, Orange, Putnam, Rockland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 01:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Westchester; Orange; Putnam; Rockland There will be an enhanced potential for brush fire spread today into early this evening as NE winds around 10 to 15 mph with gusts 20 to 25 mph help dry out the low levels. The forecast relative humidity decreases to around 30 percent this afternoon into early evening. For New York residents, the annual statewide burn ban remains in effect until May 14. No burn permits are issued.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Garfield, Kingfisher by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Garfield; Kingfisher Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Kingfisher, northeastern Blaine, southwestern Garfield and southeastern Major Counties through 415 AM CDT At 335 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated gusty winds associated with decaying thunderstorms in an area extending from 5 miles south of Fairview to 7 miles east of Greenfield. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Kingfisher, Hennessey, Okeene, Dover, Drummond, Ames, Hitchcock, Loyal, Homestead, Southard, Omega and Lacey. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
GARFIELD COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Absaroka Mountains, Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 02:54:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Absaroka Mountains; Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains; Yellowstone National Park Snow Developing this Afternoon continuing into Thursday This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Snow. 3 to 6 inches of accumulation. * WHERE...Yellowstone National Park, the Absarokas, the Tetons. * WHEN...This afternoon through Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Although snow showers will develop over Yellowstone and the Absarokas this afternoon, accumulating snowfall is not expected until late tonight. This will include Teton and Togwotee Passes. Plan your travel accordingly.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Woods by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 03:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Woods A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN WOODS COUNTY At 346 AM CDT, very gusty winds associated with decaying showers continued to the north and east of Freedom. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Woods County. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
WOODS COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Androscoggin, Central Interior Cumberland, Central Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 05:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Androscoggin; Central Interior Cumberland; Central Somerset; Interior Cumberland Highlands; Interior Waldo; Interior York; Kennebec; Northern Franklin; Northern Oxford; Southern Franklin; Southern Oxford; Southern Somerset Elevated Fire Weather Danger Predicted Today A very dry air mass and breezy conditions will combine with dead and dry fuels such as grass, leaves, and twigs to create the potential for uncontrolled fire spread across interior portions of Maine and New Hampshire today. Today, relative humidity values will decrease to low levels between 15 and 30 percent. At the same time east to southeast winds around 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph will continue to dry fuels and increase fire spread potential. Wind gusts are expected to diminish later this evening and become variable, with increasing relative humidity values. Extra caution should be taken to prevent wildfires. Always consult with fire officials before engaging in any open burning activities and comply with all applicable laws and regulations. Never leave an open fire unattended and always extinguish campfires completely before leaving.
ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, ME

